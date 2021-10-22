In the dealerships from November: Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupé as diesel mild hybrids

Intelligent support through integrated starter-generator (ISG)

Mercedes-Benz is modernising the engine range of its large SUV model series: The new GLE 300 d 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 6.3-5.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 166‑152 g/km)[1] and GLE 300 d 4MATIC Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 6.2-6.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 163-160 g/km)1 offer optimum power delivery but consume significantly less than their predecessors. They are equipped with the current four-cylinder diesel engine (OM 654 M) with integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG), and deliver 200 kW/272 hp. Both mild hybrids can already be ordered and will be available from November. Prices start at 75,053.30 euros[2] (GLE 300 d 4MATIC) and 79,182.60 euros2 (GLE 300 d 4MATIC Coupé).

The current OM 654 M engine is equipped with a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG). The ISG includes the 48-volt electrical system. It ensures functions such as gliding, boost or recuperation, and allows significant fuel savings. In addition it starts the engine very quickly and comfortably, so that the start-stop function is almost imperceptible. The same applies to the transition from gliding with the engine off to powerful propulsion with engine power. When idling, the intelligent interaction between the ISG and the combustion engine ensures outstandingly smooth running.

The four-cylinder diesel is also very advanced in terms of exhaust gas aftertreatment. The NOx storage catalytic converter stores nitrogen oxides, especially under cold-start conditions, so that they can be reduced in the SCR catalytic converter when the engine is warm. The specially coated DPF (diesel particulate filter) reduces particulate emissions. The two active SCR catalytic converters (Selective Catalytic Reduction) with separately metered AdBlue injection allow effective nitrogen oxide reduction in all operating ranges. These converters are installed close to the engine and in the floor of the vehicle.

The all-wheel drive has also been improved: Previously, the GLE models with four-cylinder engines have featured a transfer case that directs the drive torque to the axles in a fixed ratio of 50:50 percent. The GLE 300 d 4MATIC and GLE 300 d 4MATIC Coupé have the transfer case with electronically controlled multi-plate clutch. This allows a variable transfer of drive torque from 0-100 percent (torque on demand) between the axles. The fully networked transfer case with Torque on Demand also allows an improvement in driving safety and agility on the road, especially when cornering. This is achieved by specifically influencing the yaw moment to induce vehicle oversteer or understeer.

An overview of the new models:

GLE 300 d 4MATIC GLE 300 d 4MATIC Coupé Displacement cc 1993 Output kW/hp 200/272 at rpm 4200 Add. output (boost effect) kW/hp 15/20 Peak torque Nm 550 at rpm 1800-2200 Add. torque (boost effect) Nm 200 Combined fuel consumption[3] l/100 km 6.3-5.8 6,2-6,1 Combined CO 2 emissions1 g/km 166-152 163-160 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 6.8 Maximum speed km/h 230 226 Price from[4] euros 75.053,30 79.182,60

