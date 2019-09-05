In everyday use: Hamburger Hochbahn AG relies on the all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G articulated bus with fuel cell

Starting in 2021, public transport company Hamburger Hochbahn AG, will be field-testing the new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro articulated bus with a fuel cell as a range extender. The corresponding letter of intent was signed today by Henrik Falk, Chair of the Board of Hamburger Hochbahn AG and Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses. Mercedes-Benz will deliver two correspondingly equipped buses during the course of 2021.

The locally emission-free eCitaro’s rapid development

Just as announced a year ago at its world premiere, the all-electric and locally emission-free eCitaro’s further development is proceeding rapidly. Already next year, a new battery generation will bring a significant increase in capacity and therefore range. Then the eCitaro G articulated bus will also be rolled out. The next step will be the eCitaro G with a fuel cell as a range extender. As a result range is increasing.

Fuel cell: a decisive step towards locally emission-free public transport with city buses

Henrik Falk, Chair of the Board of Hamburger Hochbahn AG: “We anticipate a number of advantages to arise from the new development of the fuel-cell bus based on the purely electric vehicle, especially when it comes to covering greater ranges. And following the world premiere of the electric bus in Hamburg, the 2021 launch of this latest development in Hamburg highlights our pioneering role in operating emission-free buses. Now, it’s all about getting those vehicles on our roads as fast as possible”.

Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses: “We’ve already implemented many ambitious projects with Hamburger Hochbahn AG. And the eCitaro G with range-extending fuel cell is one the decisive steps on the road to locally emission-free and extremely quiet public transport using city buses.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler