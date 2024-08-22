In-car entertainment: BMW and Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) extend Bundesliga content-cooperation

Car manufacturer continues to develop in-car app and brings the new Bundesliga season into the vehicle

On August 23, the time has come: German champion Bayer 04 Leverkusen opens the new Bundesliga season and starts the mission to defend the title! Meanwhile, the BMW Group is enabling its customers to watch Bundesliga soccer in their vehicles for the second year in a row. Corresponding contracts have been signed by BMW AG with the Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL).

The Bundesliga in-car app was successfully piloted last season. The app is now available again from August 2024 to May 2025. BMW customers with vehicles equipped with BMW Operating System 8.5 and 9* can enjoy pure stadium atmosphere. This option is available in over half a million vehicles on the road.

The Bundesliga in-car app offers on-demand highlight clips and selected live broadcasts. It was first available for the Super Cup on August 17 – the match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart. The opportunity to follow the content of this year’s Super Cup in an in-car entertainment system was only available for BMW customers.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our customers a unique soccer experience directly in their vehicle. With the integration of the Bundesliga app, fans in the DACH region can watch a full Bundesliga game with German commentary every two weeks, while three matches with English commentary are available internationally,” says Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management. “In addition, weekly highlight clips will be available on-demand in the app. It is particularly important to us to offer our customers an outstanding digital experience. The close partnership with the DFL and the seamless integration of the app into our vehicles are further important steps in this regard.”

“The successful pilot phase showed us that football enthusiasts enjoy watching the Bundesliga also in vehicles. The continuous improvement of the immersive experience through the technological development of in-car entertainment systems and the increased need for appropriate, emotional content confirm that we are meeting the market trend with this pilot project. We look forward to continuing the positive development of the idea,” says Dr. Roman Schade, DFL Head of Audiovisual Rights DACH.

A particular highlight: While Bundesliga matches in most vehicles have to be watched while stationary for safety reasons, 7 Series customers can even enjoy soccer content on the driver’s seat — in Germany at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour, using the BMW Personal Pilot L3. On-demand content can also be played back as an audio stream while driving. The Bundesliga in-car app will continuously be further developed during the upcoming season.

*BMW Operating System 8.5: In conjunction with BMW Connected Package Professional (Not available in BMW 2 Series Coupé, 3 Series and 4 Series)

BMW Operating System 9: In conjunction with BMW Digital Premium

SOURCE: BMW Group