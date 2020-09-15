Immediately before the rollout: the new fully-electric articulated bus, the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G with innovative solid-state batteries

Applause, please, for the new all-electric Mercedes-Benz articulated bus eCitaro G. It is optionally equipped with innovative solid-state batteries. With this battery concept, Mercedes-Benz takes the technological lead not just in the bus segment but in automotive construction worldwide.

Solid-state batteries: with high energy density, environmentally friendly and long-lasting

In general, vehicles with solid-state batteries as standard were not expected until the middle of this decade. Mercedes-Benz is faster: the new eCitaro G is the first series production city bus in its category anywhere in the world to be equipped with solid-state batteries. They have a very high energy density which is around 25 percent greater than the coming generation of traditional lithium-ion batteries with liquid electrolyte. The result is an impressive energy content of 441 kWh for the new eCitaro G. This battery technology is also free of the chemical element cobalt and therefore especially environmentally friendly in the manufacture of the components.

The long life of the solid-state batteries is particularly striking. Therefore, when purchasing an eCitaro with solid-state batteries, a basic guarantee for the high-voltage battery for up to 10 years or up to 280 MWh energy throughput per battery pack is standard.

Alternative: the new powerful second generation of fast-charging NMC batteries

As solid-state batteries are restricted in their fast-charging capacity, Mercedes-Benz is offering a new generation of the previously used NMC batteries as an alternative. The composition is specially selected to make them suitable for high charging currents during high-power charging and, thanks to their energy density, to give the vehicle an extensive range.

The new generation of NMC batteries has a considerably greater capacity, meaning increased vehicle range. With a capacity of around 33 kWh instead of 24 kWh per battery assembly and the maximum number of assemblies fitted, the total capacity amounts to 396 kWh. In terms of geometry, the new prism-shaped NMC batteries are identical to the batteries currently in use and they have the same connections. This means that transport operators using the current eCitaro will actually be able to increase the range of their vehicles by changing to the new batteries.

Mercedes-Benz is continuing resolutely on its path towards the electrification of city buses: the new eCitaro G is the first all-electric articulated bus to bear the three-pointed star. The two new battery versions will also be used for the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro solo bus, which was launched in 2018 and has proved its worth many times.

SOURCE: Daimler