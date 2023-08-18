IIHS: Three Genesis SUVs earn highest accolade

The 2024 Genesis GV60, GV70 and GV80 earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The 2024 Genesis GV60, GV70 and GV80 earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The GV60 is a small electric SUV, while the GV70 and GV80 are midsize luxury SUVs.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, updated side and original moderate overlap front tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

The GV60 and GV70 both come with good-rated headlights on all trims. The standard front crash prevention system on the GV60 earns superior ratings in both vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, while the GV70’s standard system earns advanced ratings in both tests.

The GV80 comes with acceptable-rated headlights, and its front crash prevention system earns a superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test and an advanced rating in the nighttime evaluation.

SOURCE: IIHS