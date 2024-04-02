IIHS: Strong back seat protection boosts Rivian R1T to Top Safety Pick

A good rating in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s updated moderate overlap front test boosts the 2024 Rivian R1T crew cab pickup to TOP SAFETY PICK+ status

To earn the Top Safety Pick+ award this year, an acceptable or good rating in the updated moderate overlap front test is required, while a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test remains sufficient for the lower-tier Top Safety Pick. The R1T had earlier earned the base award because the results of the updated moderate overlap front test were still pending.

The updated moderate overlap test adds a dummy in the rear seat, pushing manufacturers to improve safety in the second row. In the test of the R1T, sensors in and around the second-row dummy recorded low risk of injury to the head, neck and chest, and the lap and shoulder belt remained properly positioned during the crash. The dummy’s head also remained a safe distance from the front seatback.

For both Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+, vehicles must earn good ratings in the small overlap front test and the updated side test and need acceptable or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

In addition, an acceptable or good rating in a revised version of the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation is required. The new version replaces the earlier daytime and nighttime tests with a single evaluation that includes some test runs in daylight and some in the dark. The R1T’s standard front crash prevention system earns an acceptable rating.

SOURCE: IIHS