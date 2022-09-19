IAA Transportation 2022: MAN is shaping the transformation

IAA 2022: MAN is shaping the transition from diesel trucks to CO2-free, climate-friendly and intelligent transport solutions

The decarbonisation of freight transport, the digitalisation of logistics and the increasing shortage of truck drivers pose fundamental challenges for transport companies. MAN Truck & Bus provides answers to these questions at the IAA Transportation 2022 and is shaping the underlying transformation: for conventional products with even lower fuel consumption, even more attractive workplaces and increased comfort for the driver as well as even more innovative digital services; for future CO 2 -free and intelligently connected transportation with the development of autonomous vehicles and the market introduction of the all-electric large-series truck from 2024, which MAN will present to a wide public for the first time in Hanover with an exhibition premiere of the near-series prototype. With a daily range of up to 800 kilometres and megawatt charging capability, the versatility of the new eTruck means that it will not only electrify long-haul transport, but also all common transport sectors currently covered by diesel trucks. Its production together with conventional trucks on a series production line makes the switch from diesel to electric particularly flexible. Together with comprehensive advice on e-mobility and charging infrastructure, MAN is making the change to CO 2 -free drives much easier for transport companies.

-free, climate-friendly and intelligent transport solutions New MAN D26 engine and aerodynamic update for a further 4 percent fuel saving with more power and torque

New Individual Lion S equipment packages for MAN TGX and TGS now even more exclusive and driver-focused

The transition to sustainable, climate-neutral mobility is taking place at an ever faster pace, also and especially in the transport industry. At Stand C20 in Hall 12 at this year’s IAA Transportation, MAN is therefore focusing on the three megatrends that accompany this transformation: zero emissions for the CO 2 -free transport of goods by road, digitalisation for the optimal integration of trucks into transport processes, and autonomous driving for greater safety and efficiency, targeted use of the scarce resource of drivers and the intelligent, climate-friendly combination of different modes of transport. However, actively shaping this transformation also means remaining innovative with conventional products. “With even lower fuel consumption, an even greater focus on driver needs and useful digital services, such as automatic truck payment at the filling station, we simplify our customers’ day-to-day business. We are making our production more flexible and are building our future heavy-duty eTruck on a production line with conventional vehicles in order to be able to electrify trucks or manufacture them with diesel drive, depending on our customers’ requirements. At the start of production, our new eTruck will cover all application areas, whether for the regional distribution of organic milk or long-distance transport of green steel. We will support our customers as closely as possible in their transition to e-mobility, based on our many years of expertise in the field of e-buses and vans as well as our electric eTGM in distribution transport,” explains Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus, when describing the manufacturer’s approach to sustainable climate-neutral transport.

MAN eTruck

At the heart of MAN’s trade show presentation is the near-series prototype of the new MAN eTruck, which will go into service with the first customers from 2024. A technical highlight of the future-oriented “electric lion” is its preparation for future megawatt charging: high charging capacities with short charging times make the electric truck suitable for heavy-duty long-haul transport with daily ranges of between 600 and 800 kilometres, and even up to 1,000 kilometres at a later date. Together with low operating costs and the best energy balance, battery electric vehicles offer the most suitable technology for future CO 2 -free commercial vehicle fleets. In terms of the variety of applications and possible body concepts, the future MAN eTruck is in no way inferior to today’s diesel truck: it will cover applications ranging from CO 2 -free long-haul transport of refrigerated food and low-noise and emission-free waste disposal in the city through to the fully electric transport of materials to construction sites.

Zero emissions: holistic approach to the transition to electric power

In order to successfully convert a fleet from diesel to electric, it is necessary to perform a holistic analysis of the customer’s needs long before an electric truck is purchased. For this reason, MAN eMobility Consulting, which MAN is presenting for the first time at the IAA for the coming electric truck, includes advice on the vehicle as well as consideration of customer-specific deployment conditions such as operating phases, including cost optimisation, route analysis, fleet optimisation and, based on this, the necessary advice on the charging infrastructure. From the IAA onwards, digital tools such as the new MAN eReadyCheck can support customers in checking how their delivery routes can be driven purely electrically. In addition, the MAN eManager allows fleet managers to keep an eye on the important charging information of all trucks in the fleet at all times. They are part of the eSolutions presented by MAN Transport Solutions at the trade show, where various charging infrastructure partners will also be introduced, among other things.

Digitalisation: useful aids for everyday transport

In the area of digitalisation, MAN will give an overview of the already available extensive digital services at the IAA, and will also provide a preview of future digital services. MAN Now can already be used to update the map material for navigation and for over-the-air installation of driving functions such as MAN EfficientCruise or deployment-specific driving programs on the vehicle.

Workshop work can be carried out quickly and easily with the digital maintenance management system MAN ServiceCare, and the online efficiency monitoring function MAN Perform helps to ensure that the truck is always on the road in a fuel-efficient manner. At the IAA, MAN is also presenting the new digital payment system MAN SimplePay for the first time, which makes it much easier for drivers to visit filling stations and for fleet managers to keep track of fuel costs.

Automation: on the road to autonomous hub-to-hub transport

In addition to CO 2 -free drives, autonomous driving is a key factor in the transformation to sustainable goods transport. The advantages here: fewer accidents due to human error, more flexibility and efficiency through the separation of transport processes from statutory driving and rest periods, and reduction of unattractive long-haul driving tasks in favour of demanding and varied driving activities in urban and regional traffic for the few drivers still available.

At the IAA, MAN will be using various current practical projects to explain the continuous development steps from autonomous driving on closed sites to fully autonomous driving on the motorway between logistics hubs. The ANITA project is developing the autonomous delivery and delivery of containers in a road-rail handling terminal of the cooperation partner Deutsche Bahn, which is intended to significantly increase the performance of the handling process and thus climate-friendly combined transportation. The ATLAS-L4 project, on the other hand, is already working on the concrete implementation of autonomous hub-to-hub transport tasks – this has been possible since 2022 based on the law on autonomous driving. At the end of 2024, ATLAS-L4 will be the first truck to be driven autonomously on a German motorway.

Fuel savings: up to 4% less consumption with more power

MAN is launching a new version of the D26 engine for the classic diesel drive at the IAA. Depending on the application, the all-rounder for long-haul transport, heavy-duty distribution applications and construction site transport consumes up to 3% less fuel than the already very economical version – and at the same time offers an increase in torque by 50 Nm and a further 10 hp for all power variants. An additional saving for long-haul transport is provided by new aerodynamic measures for the MAN TGX, which further reduce drag in the air flow around the cab, and also include extensions that improve the transition of the air flow to the semitrailer. Together with the engine savings, this enables fuel savings of up to 4% in long-haul transport.

Focus on the driver and more safety for everyone

Fresh for the IAA Transportation 2022, MAN is also bringing even more emotion to its existing product range. For example, the exclusive top-of-the-range Individual Lion S equipment, which is equally popular with drivers and entrepreneurs alike and recently won a Red Dot in the Red Dot Design Award, will also be available for the MAN TGS series from the IAA onwards and will also experience extensive innovations at the same time: the special colour design now also includes the camera arms of the MAN OptiView mirror-replacement system, with which the driver no longer has any blind spots in their perception of the traffic situation and other road users. The typical red design elements in the interior and on the exterior are supplemented by new visual accents. Among other things, the aerodomes on the sides of the long cabs are visually highlighted with black or red colour elements, and there is also an attractive visual package in black.

In distribution transport, MAN is focusing on even more safety for all road users: as already the case for the MAN TGX and TGS, the MAN TGM is now also available with Turn Assist and Lane Change Support and Lane Change Collision Prevention Assist (LCCPA).

