IAA masterpieces by Grand Basel: Premiere at the IAA 2019

The IAA Cars 2019, taking place in Frankfurt from September 12 to 22, is the leading international platform for the mobility of tomorrow. True to its slogan ‘Driving tomorrow’, IAA’s new formats are intended to give its visitors an all-round experience of mobility.

In 2019, a special show in a class of its own ‘IAA Masterpieces by Grand Basel’ celebrates its premiere in a fascinating environment. Centrally located ‘Hall 3.1’ of Frankfurt trade fair grounds will be showcasing the finest cars of the past, present and future: racing legends, automotive icons, radical one-offs, culturally-significant classics and futuristic automobile visions. One will see collectors’ pieces of exceptional value and impeccable quality. Automotive masterpieces will be carefully selected with special consideration for each car’s cultural meaning, conceptual innovation, condition, provenance, rarity and value.

Not only are the exhibits special but also the way of presentation. IAA Masterpieces by Grand Basel shows vehicles in the cultural context of art, design, architecture and lifestyle. Every automobile is placed in its own frame: decidedly contemporary and discreetly elegant – the exquisite setting for top-of-the-range automotive design. It will be an innovative, uniform exhibition concept that highlights the aesthetics of automotive beauty.

This unique way of presenting automotive masterpieces provides excellent opportunities for both dealer and potential buyer. Sales offers for available vehicles can be made on the spot.

Pillar-free Hall 3.1. on the first floor is accessible to visitors via a 15-meter-long escalator. The terrace offers not only a sublime view over the lively exhibition area ‘Agora’ but also boasts some culinary delights – the perfect set up.

IAA Masterpieces by Grand Basel addresses the audience of the IAA Cars 2019, the world’s leading international platform for the mobility of tomorrow, as well as international connoisseurs, experts and collectors with the highest standards; and all those who are interested in automotive aesthetics, technical virtuosity, art and culture.

VDA President Bernhard Mattes emphasized the importance of historic vehicles at the IAA, “Historic vehicles have been a magnet for visitors of IAA Cars for many years and their importance continues to grow. In 2019, with the IAA Heritage by Motorworld, we are already creating a new, much larger vintage car range. The IAA Masterpieces by Grand Basel is now crowning this and making it clear that IAA Cars will become the central point of contact for anyone exploring historic vehicles and special automobiles as a hobby, passion or profession. Automobiles of yesterday, today and tomorrow come together here. The future of mobility and automotive tradition will therefore be in perfect harmony at the IAA.”

“After the inaugural Grand Basel that took place in September 2018 in Basel, IAA Cars offers an excellent opportunity to present Grand Basel’s concept and explore potential for future development. We look forward to working together with the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and Motorworld Group at IAA 2019 and contributing to the creation of a unique IAA Experience,” says Grand Basel’s Mark Backé.

Andreas Dünkel, Motorworld Group Chairman, stressed, “The presentation of the ‘IAA Masterpieces by Grand Basel’ offers another highlight for visitors in an outstanding, international and friendly environment. Together with the “IAA Heritage by Motorworld”, which was announced last autumn in the neighbouring Hall 4.0, they create a perfect connection between classic vehicles and extraordinary rarities.”

Motorworld and Grand Basel invite visitors to the presentation of IAA Masterpieces by Grand Basel at Geneva Motor Show on 7th – 17th March 2019. Press Days 5th and 6th March 2019, hall 5 / booth 5150.

Retro Classics in Stuttgart 7th – 10th March 2019, hall 1 / stand 1 G52.

The German Association of the Automotive Industry and the IAA

Over 600 companies of the automotive industry in Germany are organized in the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). It brings together in one association the manufacturers of passenger cars and trucks, vans and buses, suppliers of parts and accessories, and manufacturers of trailers and special bodies. It elaborates positions on political, legal and economic issues, and it represents the automotive industry on the relevant committees and in dealings with the responsible authorities.

The VDA is the organizer of the IAA (International Motor Show), the world’s leading event for mobility. In odd years the IAA Cars takes place in Frankfurt, and in even years the IAA Commercial Vehicles is held in Hannover. The IAA’s new direction in 2019 will place the formats IAA Experience, IAA Conference, IAA Exhibition and IAA Career squarely in the foreground. Visitors can expect an active and emotional experience at the leading international platform for the mobility of tomorrow and for B2B activities.

All those who love mobility and set benchmarks for the future of the automotive sector – from companies and stakeholders, innovators and lateral thinkers all the way to networkers – will find that the IAA 2019 gives them a unique and forward-looking platform.

Grand Basel

Grand Basel is the ultimate show for automotive masterpieces. Showcasing a top-of-the-range selection of cars from the past, present and future, Grand Basel is the first and only show to present the automobile in the cultural context of art, design, architecture and lifestyle. Previously, a standalone Grand Basel show took place in Basel in September 2018, showcasing 113 cars and attracting 12,000 visitors.

Grand Basel addresses a discerning audience of collectors, restoration and conservation experts, dealers, manufacturers and connoisseurs, offering a global platform for exchange. The show is being organised by the MCH Group, a leading international live-marketing company headquartered in Basel, which is also responsible for Art Basel.

The MOTORWORLD Group

The independent Motorworld Group emerged from the Dünkel Holding corporate group based in Schemmerhofen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany). The origins of the family-run company go back to 1933. The Motorworld Group develops, builds and operates experience worlds that are dedicated to mobile passion.

Its first location, the award-winning Motorworld Region Stuttgart, opened in Böblingen in 2009 and has since been expanded several times. More projects and activities followed under the MOTORWORLD® brand name. In June 2018 the Motorworld Köln – Rheinland opened its doors, based on the same concept as the Motorworld Region Stuttgart. Two other locations are currently under construction: the Motorworld München (Munich) and the Motorworld Zeche Ewald – Ruhr in Herten. Furthermore, building work is scheduled to start soon on the Motorworld Mallorca. The portfolio also includes the “Motorworld Manufakturen” in Berlin, Metzingen, Rüsselsheim and Zurich.

The Motorworld concept also regularly goes on tour: it can be found at the annual classic car fairs Motorworld Classics Berlin and Motorworld Classics Bodensee in Friedrichshafen, and at special events such as the Motorworld Oldtimertage Fürstenfeld (near Munich), and also in numerous other formats.

The IAA Heritage by Motorworld, announced in November, as well as IAA Masterpieces by Grand Basel, round off the event portfolio of the Motorworld Group both geographically and thematically and become a perfect addition to already existing formats and locations. All of them, along with the Motorworld locations, apply the motto “Space for mobile passion” and interpret it in many and varied ways.

SOURCE: VDA