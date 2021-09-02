IAA 2021: MAN electric bus takes visitors to their destination with zero emissions

MAN provides driver and vehicle for Blue Lane: route connects trade fair grounds and event locations in the city center

Next week, the IAA will be held in Munich for the first time. From September 7 to 12, the mobility and technology industry will meet in the Bavarian capital. But it’s not just the location that’s new, the concept is too: the aim of the organisers with the IAA 2021 is to offer visitors an exhibition, a smart mobility platform and an attractive dialogue forum at the same time. For this reason, the event will take place at the exhibition grounds, but also at many Munich locations where visitors can exchange ideas about mobility concepts of the future and experience innovative technologies. The MAN eBus is in operation between the city centre and the trade fair centre – on the so-called Blue Lane – and will take passengers to their destinations safely, comfortably and in an environmentally friendly manner.

“Visitors to the trade fair will experience future-oriented and sustainable mobility with our MAN Lion’s City E. A real talent when it comes to sustainability, it cracked the 550-kilometer mark under real conditions in the Efficiency Run in May,” says Andreas Tostmann, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus. “The MAN Lion’s City E is locally emission-free on the road and represents the future of inner-city mobility,” says Tostmann.

“The potential for reducing CO 2 emissions in local public transport is enormous,” says Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus. The European Union has also recognized this and passed the Clean Vehicle Directive. This provides for binding emission standards in municipal fleets from the beginning of August 2021. Cities must thus set their course for emission-free mobility. The goal is to move from “low emission” to “no emission”. Solutions for the mobility of the future are therefore more in demand than ever. More and more public transport companies are relying on the MAN Lion’s City E, which is not only on the road in Munich, but now in many European cities.

MAN Truck & Bus offers an overall concept that brings together tailored, forward-looking solutions such as the Lion’s City E and holistic eMobility consulting. The aim is to provide transport companies with the best possible support on their way to emission-free mobility. “We are convinced that electromobility is the key technology for urban mobility of today and tomorrow,” concludes Kuchta.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus