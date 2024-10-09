Hyzon secures ISO 9001 certification for fuel cell manufacturing, design, and research and development standards

Announcement Coincides with Hyzon's Start of Production (SOP) of its Innovative Single-Stack 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS)

Hyzon (“Hyzon” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based, high-performance, hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer and technology developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced it has secured ISO 9001 certification for its fuel cell manufacturing, design, and research and development activities. The formal ISO 9001:2015 certificate #US020468 issued by Bureau Veritas acknowledges that Hyzon’s development and production processes meet the highest international standards for quality management.

“We are proud to secure ISO 9001 certification, which underscores Hyzon’s focus on quality, safety, and continuous improvement across our manufacturing, design, and research and development processes,” said Hyzon Chief Operating Officer Dr. Bappa Banerjee. “This certification reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell solutions that meet the highest international standards and help drive the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transport sector with confidence.”

ISO 9001 certification – secured on National Hydrogen Fuel Cell Day — reflects that modifications are implemented only when their maturity and impact on performance have been fully validated, underscoring Hyzon’s strong commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, and reliable solutions.

“We are delighted to award Hyzon with this ISO 9001:2015, which reflects their commitment to societal progress and continuous improvement,” said Rajiv Sabharwal, Vice President of Business Development, Energy – Bureau Veritas North America. “In a rapidly evolving energy landscape, this recognition underscores how Hyzon is building resilience into its operations and advancing the growing hydrogen ecosystem through the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology for heavy-duty transport.”

The announcement comes in the same week that Hyzon announced the Start of Production (SOP) of its unique single-stack 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS), enabling the company to manufacture standardized FCSs at scale for commercial sale and further accelerating the decarbonization of heavy-duty industries. Hyzon also recently announced the SOP of its innovative Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Truck (FCET) in collaboration with North Carolina-based Fontaine Modification.

SOURCE: Hyzon