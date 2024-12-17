Hyzon receives order for refuse collection and Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Trucks from South San Francisco Scavenger Company

Order follows successful trials and is the Hyzon’s Second Fuel Cell Refuse Vehicle Order

Hyzon (Hyzon or the Company), a U.S.-based, high-performance, hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer and technology developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced an order for two Fuel Cell Electric Trucks (FCETs) – a refuse collection and Class 8 200kW truck – from South San Francisco Scavenger Co., a family-owned company providing solid waste and recycling services to local communities since 1914. The two FCET order is subject to certain conditions including the availability of applicable subsidies. The order follows multiple successful FCET trials as well as Hyzon securing North America’s first-ever refuse collection FCET order in October 2024.

“Hyzon’s fuel cell technology combines zero-emission performance with the power and reliability needed for demanding applications like refuse collection,” said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parker Meeks. “We are proud to receive this order from a company that has been keeping communities cleaner for over a century and look forward to delivering our proven hydrogen-powered technology to meet the operational demands for the South San Francisco Scavenger Company,” added Meeks.

Hyzon’s refuse collection FCET is built in cooperation with New Way Trucks, a privately held, industry-leading refuse truck body manufacturer. The FCET is North America’s first refuse collection FCET, powered by Hyzon’s high-performance hydrogen fuel cell systems. It demonstrates consistent power over a range of at least 125 miles, including a minimum of 1,300 cart lifts along with trips to the transfer station, all while achieving up to 300 percent increased fuel efficiency over traditional diesel trucks.

“As a company dedicated to sustainability and innovation, we are excited to integrate Hyzon’s hydrogen-powered trucks into our fleet,” said Doug Button, President of South San Francisco Scavenger Company. “This partnership reflects our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies that reduce emissions while maintaining the performance standards our community relies upon,” he said.

This order is Hyzon’s second for its refuse collection FCET, with the first coming in October 2024 from recycling and innovation pioneer GreenWaste®[1].

SOURCE: Hyzon