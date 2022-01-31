Hyzon Motors to establish Australian headquarters

Hyzon Motors Inc., Melbourne will be home to Hyzon Motors Australia’s headquarters, under a new partnership agreement between the RACV and Hyzon, a global leader in zero-emissions hydrogen powered commercial vehicles

Under the agreement, Hyzon Motors in conjunction with the RACV at their Noble Park location, will develop a purpose-built facility including corporate offices, showroom, assembly warehousing and workshop, expected to generate over a 100 localised engineering and manufacturing jobs by 2025, with hundreds more indirect jobs expected through the supply chain.

The partnership also includes a first order of hydrogen powered vehicles for RACV-owned subsidiary Nationwide Group, the first order of such vehicles for a Towing company in Australia. These will be trialled by Nationwide Group on arrival which is scheduled for end 2022.

Hyzon Motors is expected to deliver three locally manufactured Hyzon HyMax TT7 tilt-tray trucks and one of Hyzon’s fully imported HyMax prime movers, to the Nationwide Group.

Managing Director for Hyzon Motors in Australia and New Zealand, John Edgley, said today’s announcement was exciting news not just for the local economy, but for Australia’s energy transition aspirations and the manufacturing jobs of the future.

“We are focused on generating new jobs, new manufacturing and technology facilities, and a fundamentally new industry in Australia and New Zealand, that will underpin a sustainable future for the region,” Mr Edgley said.

“With governments across Australia and New Zealand shifting their focus towards hydrogen as a cost-competitive and zero-emission fuel source, Hyzon stands ready to support and partner on key projects and initiatives.

“Hyzon has already hit the ground running in the region, with scheduled 2022 deliveries including coaches to Fortescue Metals in Western Australia, Prime movers to Coregas in NSW and TR Group in New Zealand, Road train prime movers to Ark Energy in Queensland and the HyMax GSL garbage trucks with Superior Pak across the region.

“The opportunity to partner and work with the RACV, a trusted brand, across the home, motoring, mobility, energy and leisure sectors is an exciting prospect for our business.”

RACV Chief Executive Officer, Neil Taylor, said the partnership with Hyzon Motors aligned with the company’s objective to support a cleaner energy future.

“RACV is a strong supporter of the transition to a cleaner energy future. We have a purchase power agreement with Snowy Hydro which covers all our company owned sites in Victoria, are a major and fast-growing player in the Solar Installation Market via RACV Solar and have other investments in Cleaner Energy such as Chargefox, Restart EV and have installed Solar Power at all RACV Victorian Resorts,” Mr Taylor said.

“We see building a bigger portfolio of Cleaner Energy assets and businesses as a strong part of RACV’s future, both within Victoria and across Australia.

“Our partnership with Hyzon Motors is the first of its kind in Victoria and will generate new local jobs and contribute significantly to a cleaner energy future over many years to come.

Nationwide Group Chief Executive Officer, Michael Stephenson, said the business was excited to be exploring how hydrogen can play a part in the future of road transport in Australia.

“Nationwide is keen to assess the performance of these vehicles in a real-world test for towing and transport and is thrilled to be part of this new industry leading partnership,” Mr Stephenson said.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors