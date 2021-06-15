Hyzon Motors appoints former McKinsey managing partner as chief strategy officer to lead deployment of 1,000 hydrogen hubs

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced today the appointment of Parker Meeks as chief strategic officer to help drive the company’s global growth in hydrogen mobility

Meeks, formerly the managing partner of McKinsey & Company’s Houston office and founding member of McKinsey’s Capital Productivity practice, has more than 15 years of experience supporting businesses in the energy, infrastructure and transportation sectors, including development of emerging energy technologies and supply networks.

More recently, he was president of the infrastructure sector for TRC, a leading provider of end-to-end engineering, consulting and construction management solutions.

His appointment, effective June 7, comes as Hyzon readies for the anticipated closing of transactions contemplated by Hyzon’s previously announced definitive business combination agreement with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB, DCRBW), that would result in Hyzon becoming a publicly listed company.

“Hyzon Motors leads the commercial mobility industry in the shift towards a zero-emissions future, and I am thrilled to support this transformative mission,” Meeks said. “Years of operational experience and leading technological achievement have prepared Hyzon to meet the approaching inflection point in the hydrogen industry. I look forward to growing our portfolio to provide end-to-end solutions for customers across the mobility industry.”

One of Meeks’ key responsibilities will be overseeing the company’s effort to deploy a network of hydrogen hubs. The company aims to develop 1,000 green hydrogen hubs to service a global fleet of 500,000 Hyzon hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks by 2030. Planning is well underway, with several development partnerships launched.

This initiative benefits from an existing, robust network of partners along the hydrogen value chain via Hyzon’s not-for-profit consortium, the Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance.

The portfolio of refuelling sites is planned to include solar, wind, biomass and waste-to-energy hydrogen production technologies in line with a region’s most abundant resource, eliminating the costly and energy inefficient practice of transporting hydrogen over long distances. Through this model, hubs are expected to become highly efficient in comparison to competitors, and to lead to significant cost reductions and stimulation of local hydrogen economies.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors