Hyzon Motors announces appointment of Matthew Foulston to Board of Directors

ROCHESTER, N.Y., – July 12, 2023 – Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) (“Hyzon” or the “Company”), a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), today announced the appointment of Matthew Foulston to its Board of Directors, effective July 8, 2023. Foulston will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee.

Foulston is an accomplished financial executive, having served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for three publicly listed companies throughout his career. He also brings extensive international expertise, with more than 30 years of experience working across the automotive/commercial truck, mining, agriculture, food, and animal health sectors.

“Matthew is a seasoned financial executive and we’re thrilled to welcome him as the newest independent director on Hyzon’s Board,” said Hyzon’s Chief Executive Officer Parker Meeks. “His financial experience in the heavy-duty trucking industry will provide invaluable guidance as we further strengthen our governance, finance, and accounting operations. I look forward to Matthew’s contributions as Hyzon continues to grow and move toward commercialization of its FCEVs, while focusing on controlling costs and maintaining efficiencies.”

Foulston’s career spans various industries and financial functions. He has served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Covetrus, an animal health distribution, software, and e-commerce company; Executive Vice President and CFO of Treehouse Foods; and CFO of Compass Minerals. Prior to that, Foulston spent over 25 years in the automotive and commercial truck sectors, including as Senior Vice President, Operations/Corporate Finance and Investor Relations for Navistar, Vice President and CFO of Navistar Truck, and Senior Vice President and CFO for Mazda North America, as well as in various finance and strategy roles of increasing responsibility for Ford Motor Company.

“We are focused on ensuring our Board has the right mix of skills and expertise, and Matthew brings the well-rounded perspective of a senior finance executive to our Board,” said Hyzon’s Lead Independent Director Elaine Wong. “Paired with his keen insight into the automotive industry, we are in a strong position to continue advancing our mission, and we look forward to benefitting from his 30+ years of industry experience and financial leadership.”

Foulston received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.

