Hyzon launches global 200kW fuel cell system in Prime Mover

Australian Team Brings Zero-Emissions Alternatives to Region’s Long-Haul Operators

Hyzon, a U.S. based leading hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), today launched its single stack 200kW fuel cell system and powertrain in a vehicle at a ceremony attended by government officials, heavy-duty fleet operators and company employees and executives.

The vehicle – Hyzon’s 200kW Prime Mover, the Australian term for a heavy-duty commercial truck designed to tow a semi-trailer – was officially unveiled at the Kangan Institute’s Automotive Centre of Excellence (ACE) in Melbourne, one of the largest educational providers of automotive training and accreditation in Australia.

Sporting the company’s bright refreshed branding, the 200kW Prime Mover reflects Hyzon’s commitment to technological advancements and is designed to meet the operational demands of heavy-duty road transport. Hyzon integrated its innovative fuel cell technology and 200kW FCEV powertrain first into a cabover vehicle, a familiar design for fleets in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. The company

expects to deploy 200kW cabovers in Europe and 200kW conventional vehicles in the U.S. later this year.

“This is Hyzon at its best,” said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parker Meeks. “The Hyzon 200kW Prime Mover provides our customers with a powerful, zero-emission option for their fleets, showcasing our expertise in crafting state-of-the-art FCEVs.”

According to Meeks, the single stack 200kW fuel cell system also may allow Hyzon to bring the same technology to industrial ecosystems beyond trucking, including mining, rail, marine, stationary power generation, and airport ecosystems.

“Hyzon is harnessing the power of hydrogen to deliver zero-emission energy where it is needed most,” he added.

The single stack 200kW fuel cell system for the Prime Mover was manufactured at Hyzon’s U.S. production facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois. This system, expected to reach start of production in the second half of 2024, generates 200kW of power output from a single fuel cell stack. Reaching 200kW fuel cell power typically requires two smaller units, but Hyzon has engineered a single stack 200kW fuel cell system that is 30% lower in weight and volume and estimated to be 25% lower in total fuel cell system cost compared to two of its 110kW fuel cell systems combined. By integrating high-power, compact fuel cell systems into familiar vehicle builds, Hyzon plans to offer a zero-emission option to fleets that can match the operational expectations of a diesel truck.

Hyzon Managing Director for Australia, John Edgley, said the Prime Mover was designed and assembled locally, which is a testament to the skills and capabilities of the company’s local workforce.

“We are assembling zero-emission heavy vehicles right here in Melbourne, Australia, using local skills and employing local people,” said Edgley. “Hyzon established Australia’s first purpose-built assembly plant in Melbourne’s Southeast in 2021 to capitalize on the wealth of homegrown industry skills left behind when several global automotive businesses shut down their regional operations. We have grown our team to more than 50 local employees, including engineers, fabricators, welders, and designers to put this new 200kW vehicle on the road.”

According to Edgley, the 200kW Prime Mover is expected to revolutionize Australia’s heavy-duty transport market and is an important step in solving a uniquely “Australian” problem: conquering heavier payloads and longer distance requirements – without emissions.

“We look forward to working with transport operators across Australia and New Zealand as we move forward with the decarbonization of our transport sector,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Hyzon Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Dr. Christian Mohrdieck addressed the unique design elements of the Hyzon fuel cell and fuel cell system.

“Hyzon designs and manufactures fuel cell technology from the ground up. We apply our advanced engineering capabilities throughout the system – from the Membrane

Electrode Assembly (MEA), the heart of the fuel cell system, to the balance of plant to the software,” said Mohrdieck. “This allows us to build a fuel cell system that fits the performance and durability needs of heavy-duty applications such as a commercial trucking.”

“The fuel cell system and powertrain integration and assembly work on our Prime Mover here in Australia demonstrates the skill of our local team, and the accelerated product development cycle highlights the advantage of Hyzon’s strong global and functional collaboration,” he added.

As the host of Hyzon’s 200kW Prime Mover event, Kangan Institute Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sally Curtain affirmed Kangan’s collaboration partnership with Hyzon.

“Kangan Institute, through our Automotive Centre of Excellence is thrilled to continue our partnership with Hyzon, dedicated to advancing Australia’s clean energy sector. Together, we are developing specialized skills and knowledge for hydrogen fuel cell training programs,” said Curtain. “This collaboration accelerates the commercial deployment of heavy-duty FCEVs in Australia, driving sustainable innovation in transportation.”

Hyzon’s 200kW Prime Movers are expected to operate on Australian and New Zealand roads later in 2024.

SOURCE: Hyzon