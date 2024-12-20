Hyzon issues Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification

Hyzon, a U.S.-based, high-performance, hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer and technology developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced the Company has issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act) notice (the Notice) to its employees at the Company’s Bolingbrook, Illinois and Troy, Michigan facilities, as well as to substantially all of its remaining employees in the states of Illinois and Michigan

Hyzon (Hyzon or the Company), a U.S.-based, high-performance, hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer and technology developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced the Company has issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act) notice (the Notice) to its employees at the Company’s Bolingbrook, Illinois and Troy, Michigan facilities, as well as to substantially all of its remaining employees in the states of Illinois and Michigan. Hyzon cited its inability to raise funding and the future uncertainty relating to the availability of government subsidies, most notably the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, which the Company believes has caused certain of its customers to slow down or suspend their purchasing decisions. If the Company cannot raise funds or find a buyer, it is expected that the reduction in force will be completed in February 2025.

The Notice begins the 60-day notice period that must be given prior to idling operations and laying off employees under the WARN Act.

