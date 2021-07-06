HYVIA: The new path to green hydrogen mobility

‘HY’ for hydrogen, ‘VIA’ for road: HYVIA paves a new way forward for the carbon-free mobility ecosystem

To meet the challenges of hydrogen mobility, we need to offer fuel cell vehicles and the entire ecosystem. HYVIA offers turnkey mobility solutions that leverage the production, storage, distribution of green hydrogen and a wide range of H2 LCVs. These solutions will meet the new needs of businesses, large accounts, fleets, and local communities and drive energy transition as a whole. David Holderbach, President of HYVIA

Fuel cells and a green hydrogen ecosystem

HYVIA builds on the expertise of Plug Power, a global leader of hydrogen solutions with over 20 years of experience in fuel cells and electrolyzers, and a network of more than 100 refuelling stations that dispense over 40 tons of hydrogen every day.

HYVIA will offer electrolysis solutions, mobile storage stations and, by late 2021, hydrogen refuelling stations assembled in Flins, France. The hydrogen refuelling stations will be available to rent or purchase and are guaranteed to be simple and safe to use.

Wide range of hydrogen fuel cell powered LCVs

HYVIA draws on the expertise of Renault Group, European leader of electric LCVs with 40% market share, and pioneer of hydrogen LCVs since 2014.

HYVIA will offer a range of three fuel cell powered LCVs by the end of the year, an offer complementary to battery electric vehicles.

Master Van H2-TECH is a large van that is best suited for the transport of goods, with a range of up to 500km and a cargo volume of 12m3.

Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH is a large van with even more cargo space (19m3) and a range of 250km.

Master Citybus H2-TECH is an urban minibus that can carry up to 15 passengers, ideal for businesses, municipalities and local public services, with a range of 300km.

These vehicles are built on a Dual Power architecture: powered by both electrical and hydrogen-based energy. The vehicles have a range up to 500km: 100km from electrical power, the rest from hydrogen.

They are equipped with a 33kWh battery, a 30kW fuel cell, and tanks containing between 3-7kg of hydrogen, depending on the version.

Financing and maintenance services

HYVIA offers leasing and maintenance solutions for all its customers’ needs on both the vehicles and hydrogen solutions and leverages the entire Renault network, one of largest throughout Europe.

A French-based ecosystem

HYVIA is based in France:

Villiers Saint-Frédéric – Head Office and R&D: a dedicated team has started assessing the requirements for large-scale mounting of fuel cells, all within the Renault Group’s centre for LCV engineering and development.

a dedicated team has started assessing the requirements for large-scale mounting of fuel cells, all within the Renault Group’s centre for LCV engineering and development. Flins – Process, Manufacturing, and Logistics: work and assessments for the assembly of fuel cells and hydrogen refueling stations are accelerating with sales expected to start by late 2021.

work and assessments for the assembly of fuel cells and hydrogen refueling stations are accelerating with sales expected to start by late 2021. Batilly – Production of Renault Master: the Renault Group factory in Batilly manufactures Master for HYVIA.

the Renault Group factory in Batilly manufactures Master for HYVIA. Gretz Amainvilliers – PVI (Renault Vehicle Innovation): this subsidiary of Renault Group since 2017, continues the electrification for Master and steps up its capacity to further integrate fuel cell technology. PVI also produces 27 tonne hydrogen-powered trucks.

*When driving, neither CO2 nor other regulated air pollutants, in accordance with the WLTP certification.

SOURCE: Renault Group