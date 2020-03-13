Hyundai’s U.S. actions in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

The safety, health and well-being of Hyundai employees, customers, business partners and the communities where we do business is of the utmost importance during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Hyundai has established a coronavirus (COVID-19) response team at all affiliated companies to monitor the situation, minimize the risks and prepare for all potential scenarios.
At this time, Hyundai has had no reports of affected corporate, dealership or manufacturing employees in the U.S.
Hyundai’s U.S. operations have taken the following proactive and preventive measures in response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. This information will be updated in real-time.
Hyundai Motor America
- Suspended all travel outside of North America and all non-essential travel within North America
- Any employees who have recently traveled to impacted areas overseas are working from home for 15 days prior to returning to work
- Sick employees with any illness are required to work from home
- Field employees who travel regularly are working from home and refraining from travel
- Provided employees with the CDC recommendations on preventative measures to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, including coronavirus
- Readily providing hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes at headquarters and all of the regional offices
- Increased the cleaning frequency of high-touch areas like door knobs/handles, elevator buttons, and counter tops
- Restricting visitors at Hyundai facilities
- Training sessions at Hyundai Training Centers in Boston, San Jose, and Seattle have been suspended
- Cancellation or postponement of company events and programs, including no audience at the global reveal of the all-new 2021 Elantra on March 17 (event to be livestreamed) and upcoming dealer recognition trip, among others
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama
- Requiring sick employees to refrain from coming to work
- Provided employees with the CDC recommendations on preventative measures to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, including coronavirus, and posted signage throughout the facility
- Readily providing hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes
- Conducting additional regular cleaning of equipment and high-traffic and high-touch areas
- Limiting non-employee visitors and suspended public tours
- Fully operational with no production disruptions
Hyundai U.S. Dealerships
- Regular communications with dealerships and provided the CDC’s recommendations for preventative measures businesses should take to keep their employees and customers safe
- All dealerships open for business
