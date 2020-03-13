Hyundai’s U.S. actions in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

The safety, health and well-being of Hyundai employees, customers, business partners and the communities where we do business is of the utmost importance during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Hyundai has established a coronavirus (COVID-19) response team at all affiliated companies to monitor the situation, minimize the risks and prepare for all potential scenarios.

At this time, Hyundai has had no reports of affected corporate, dealership or manufacturing employees in the U.S.

Hyundai’s U.S. operations have taken the following proactive and preventive measures in response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. This information will be updated in real-time.

Hyundai Motor America

Suspended all travel outside of North America and all non-essential travel within North America

Any employees who have recently traveled to impacted areas overseas are working from home for 15 days prior to returning to work

Sick employees with any illness are required to work from home

Field employees who travel regularly are working from home and refraining from travel

Provided employees with the CDC recommendations on preventative measures to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, including coronavirus

Readily providing hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes at headquarters and all of the regional offices

Increased the cleaning frequency of high-touch areas like door knobs/handles, elevator buttons, and counter tops

Restricting visitors at Hyundai facilities

Training sessions at Hyundai Training Centers in Boston, San Jose, and Seattle have been suspended

Cancellation or postponement of company events and programs, including no audience at the global reveal of the all-new 2021 Elantra on March 17 (event to be livestreamed) and upcoming dealer recognition trip, among others



Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

Requiring sick employees to refrain from coming to work

Provided employees with the CDC recommendations on preventative measures to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, including coronavirus, and posted signage throughout the facility

Readily providing hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes

Conducting additional regular cleaning of equipment and high-traffic and high-touch areas

Limiting non-employee visitors and suspended public tours

Fully operational with no production disruptions

Hyundai U.S. Dealerships

Regular communications with dealerships and provided the CDC’s recommendations for preventative measures businesses should take to keep their employees and customers safe

All dealerships open for business

