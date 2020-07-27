Hyundai Washington, D.C. office names Robert Hood Vice President of Government Affairs

Hyundai Motor Company today announced Robert Hood has joined the Washington, D.C. office as Vice President of Government Affairs. In this role, Hood will be responsible for leading Hyundai’s U.S. government affairs strategy and operations at the federal and state levels.

“In such a complex and dynamic policy landscape, we are fortunate to welcome Rob to the Hyundai team. Rob’s decades of experience in government affairs and his strong reputation will be invaluable as Hyundai continues to engage on important policy issues that impact the auto industry,” said Yong Sohn, Vice President of Hyundai Motor Company.

Hood most recently served as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs at the Department of Defense, where he was responsible for promoting the policies of the Department as well as maintaining relationships with the Executive Branch and Members of Congress.

Hood previously served as Vice President for Government Affairs for CH2M, where he advised the company on federal affairs. Hood also served as Special Assistant to President George W. Bush in the Office of Legislative Affairs, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs, and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Budget and Appropriations Affairs. Additionally, Hood served as Director of Congressional Affairs for the National Nuclear Security Administration, a semi-autonomous agency within the Department of Energy.

Earlier in his career, Hood spent time on Capitol Hill as well – beginning his congressional career with Congressman Newt Gingrich, becoming Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives for Policy, and later working as a Professional Staff Member on the House Committee on Science. He also served as a Senior Policy Advisor to Governor Tommy Thompson.

Hood is originally from Marietta, Ga., and is a graduate of the University of West Georgia. He and his wife now reside in Alexandria, Va., with their four children.

SOURCE: Hyundai