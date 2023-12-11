Hyundai vehicles named to Consumer Guide’s® 2024 Best Buy Awards

The Venue, IONIQ 5 and the Palisade Winners in the Consumer Guide’s® 2024 Best Buy Awards

Hyundai is proud to announce that the award-winning Venue, IONIQ 5 and Palisade have won Consumer Guide® 2024 Best Buy Awards – the second year in a row for Venue and IONIQ 5. Each awarded vehicle represents a combination of outstanding attributes including in demand features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value to provide clear, easy choices for consumers. The Venue, IONIQ 5, and Palisade were recognized as Best Buys in the subcompact, compact and midsize crossover categories, respectively, for 2024.

“Hyundai is honored to have our products recognized once again as some of the best real-world driving vehicles in this year’s Consumer Guide’s Best Buy Awards,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “We’re especially excited to see the addition of Palisade, one of our top SUVs for families, on the list. At Hyundai, we are committed to providing our customers with a top-grade experience across our line-up of products for their everyday rides or big adventures through our features and advanced technologies that match consumer needs.”

“Our editorial team has driven more than 100,000 miles of an array of vehicles evaluating the best driving experience for consumers,” said Consumer Guide Publisher Tom Appel. “From long trips to personal drives, it was a clear choice to award Hyundai’s Venue, IONIQ 5 and Palisade in the 2024 Best Buy Awards for consumers because of their overall value, class-leading design, and performance.”

Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy has carefully selected vehicles that represent the finest balance of attributes and value in its class. Award winners who were named on the list help identify themselves as leaders amongst their industries for their consumer-focused features and drive. For 2024, 41 Best Buys have been awarded in 17 classes. The complete list of Consumer Guide 2024 Best Buy Awards can be viewed at consumerguide.com.

SOURCE: Hyundai