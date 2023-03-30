Hyundai: The new Sonata, reborn with sensational styling and class–leading features

Hyundai Motor launches updated eighth-generation midsize sedan with dynamic, progressive design, aggressive coupe-like styling and an expanded array of features

Hyundai Motor Company today launched the new SONATA midsize sedan for which the design and specifications have been significantly updated for the eighth generation.

The new SONATA boasts a dynamic, progressive design with low-slung, elegant proportions and more aggressive coupe-like styling along with an array of advanced safety, driver assistance and convenience features. The new SONATA, which goes on sale in global markets later this year, will be available as a standard internal combustion engine (ICE) model, sporty N Line variant and hybrid electric (HEV) version, with a range of engine options.

Sensational coupe style with floating theme for the interior

The new SONATA’s low-slung exterior exemplifies progressive automotive design and embodies the theme of ‘Sensuous Sportiness.’ On the front, its horizontal layout integrates Hyundai’s signature Seamless Horizon Lamp, wide-set hidden headlamps, wide grille and air intake for a more dynamic and aggressive appearance. The lighting, with integrated DRL, positioning and turn signals, creates dramatic illumination that adds a futuristic look.

At the rear, the new H-lights emphasize SONATA’s wide stance and high-tech character. The swooping spoiler-shaped trunk lid and muffler-shaped rear garnish promise sporty performance.

In keeping with its sporty exterior, the new SONATA’s interior provides a driver-centric layout that conveys a future mobility design sensibility with high-tech details that support modern lifestyles.

SONATA’s new interior ‘floating’ theme provides a futuristic mood, which is further enhanced by ambient lighting.

N Line’s unique blend of design and sporty flair

As sporty as the new SONATA is overall, the N Line turns up the volume with even more dynamic style. The enlarged front bumper grille area, exclusive 19-inch wheels and rear spoiler express bold attitude, while the dual twin-tip mufflers amplify SONATA’s innate sportiness.

Inside, red-accented stitching and cross-metal patterned garnishes reinforce the image of a dynamic sports sedan. N Line is available with exclusive features, such as Active Sound Design, Launch Control, N Powershift and Rev Matching, when selecting the gasoline 2.5 turbo engine.

Colors and materials that express personal style

SONATA’s representative exterior color is reminiscent of the slick, high-tech look of a state-of-the-art aircraft. In particular, the Aero Silver color (Matte/Metallic) contains a bright and clean metallic pigment that changes warmth and coolness depending on the light. Additional exterior hues include Abyss Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Atlas White, Nocturne Gray (Matte/Metallic, Transmission Blue Pearl, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic, Cream Beige and Curated Silver Metallic.

The interior is trimmed in a choice of black, dark gray and greige two-tone, dark gray and camel two-tone, dark gray and navy two-tone and dark gray with red stitching and N Line red paint (N Line only).

Modern, light fabric colors and supple leathers provide a comfortable environment for driver and passengers alike.

Expanded high-tech and digital specs with OTA software updates for next-level experience

The new SONATA elevates the user experience with a variety of purposeful technologies and features.

To start with, the new SONATA can be locked, unlocked and started through the Digital Key 2, using near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth low energy (BLE) and ultra-wide band (UWB) protocols on smartphones or smart watches (Android and iOS), which assures a high level of security.

The panoramic curved display, in which 12.3-inch driver information cluster is integrated into the 12.3-inch audio-video navigation (AVN) system to give drivers an immersive digital experience. Likewise, the head-up display (HUD) shows the most relevant information for drivers as a 12-inch projection on the windshield, allowing them to process information quickly while keeping their attention on the road ahead.

The improved 12-speaker Bose Premium Sound System with new CenterPoint 360 technology has been tuned by Bose engineers to deliver a rich and immersive listening experience in every seat.

SONATA also boasts a first-in-class power trunk for added convenience and luxury.

The new model takes convenience to the next level with continuous Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates, allowing car owners to save on cost and have their cars maintained with the latest software, providing an upgradable experience.

Proactive safety features for a bold and relaxed driving experience

The new SONATA is well-appointed with an array of driver assistance and safety features to provide a comfortable driving experience while reducing user involvement.

It is equipped with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5), Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist (RCCA), Blind-spot Collision Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G) and Navigation based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) and Highway Driving Assist (HDA), to help relieve driver stress and provide a more comfortable driving experience.

The newly applied Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) enables the user to park the vehicle and exit parking spots by remotely reversing and forwarding with the smart key from outside the vehicle.

Rear Occupant Alert determines whether an infant is left unattended in the vehicle and provides a notification to prevent safety accidents.

The new SONATA’s design and engineering upgrades include increased driving stability and strengthened side collision protection through the application of a crash energy distribution structure. The new model also boasts best-in-class braking performance and braking distance.

SONATA has further improved NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) performance — with body reinforcements and a change of steering wheel material.

Powertrains that deliver improved performance and fuel efficiency

The new SONATA delivers improved powertrain performance and fuel efficiency compared to previous models with quietness and driving stability to provide a more refined, satisfying driving experience.

The lineup includes a gasoline-powered 2.5L engine, 2.5L turbo engine and 2.0L hybrid electric (HEV). The 2.5L turbo was developed especially for the N Line.

The HEV model is equipped with e-Motion Drive, which enables a smooth and comfortable driving experience in various driving conditions, and for the first time, it has a paddle shifter and regenerative braking mode to further increase fuel efficiency.

The new SONATA’s aero-friendly design improves fuel efficiency and stability during high-speed driving. It provides excellent aerodynamic performance with an air resistance.

The new model made its physical world premiere at the Seoul Mobility Show in Korea today. The vehicle expects to launch in global markets, later this year.

SOURCE: Hyundai