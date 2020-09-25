Hyundai statement on NHTSA’s child passenger safety regulatory updates

From Brian Latouf, Chief Safety Officer, Hyundai Motor North America:

Hyundai Motor North America expresses its support for today’s regulatory update announcements by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seeking to improve federal safety standards to help keep child passengers safe. Child Passenger Safety Week is an important moment in time to bring more attention to the resources available for parents and caregivers to ensure child passengers are secured in appropriate child safety seats on every trip.

Hyundai is committed to child passenger safety and is a leader with technologies including Rear Occupant Alert and Safe Exit Assist to help keep our youngest passengers safe. Hyundai notes the importance of today’s actions and encourages all drivers to identify open child safety seat recalls and utilize expert resources to check the installation of child safety seats.

SOURCE: Hyundai