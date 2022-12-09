Hyundai selects Assured Performance Network as its certified repair network partner

Hyundai Motor America has selected Assured Performance Network, a division of OEC, as its strategic partner to administer and manage the new Hyundai Certified Collision Repair Program

Hyundai Motor America has selected Assured Performance Network, a division of OEC, as its strategic partner to administer and manage the new Hyundai Certified Collision Repair Program. The program will identify, certify, and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Hyundai drivers across America.

“Our new partnership with Assured Performance Network reinforces Hyundai’s commitment to providing the highest quality service and repair for all Hyundai customers,” said Monique Jackson, senior manager, wholesale and accessory sales, Hyundai Motor America. “We are also pleased that our Certified Collision program provides the Hyundai dealer network another valuable tool to deliver on commitments to their customers throughout the ownership lifecycle.”

All existing Assured Performance Network Certified Providers will be able to add these exclusive credentials to their business, provided they are sponsored by a Hyundai dealer, pay the certification fee, and meet certain Assured Performance Network and Hyundai Motor America certification requirements. Program information is available at www.gethyundaicertified.com.

“It’s an exciting time as we launch the all-new Hyundai Certified Collision Repair Program,” said Leanne Jefferies, director of strategic accounts, OEC CRN North America. “Adding Hyundai Certified credentials to the Certified Collision Repair Network provides top-performing collision repairers with an effective means to differentiate themselves in their market.”

SOURCE: Hyundai