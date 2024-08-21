Hyundai ranked among “most innovative volume brands”

Hyundai ranked “most innovative volume brand” in Autonomous Driving & ADAS category, according to Center of Automotive Management

The Center of Automotive Management (CAM), an independent automotive research institute, has named Hyundai Motor the “most innovative volume brand” in the Autonomous Driving & ADAS category and the second “most innovative volume brand” overall in the 2023/2024 AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Awards.

This ranking was determined through a rigorous evaluation of approximately 1,000 innovations from OEMs across various categories, focussing on factors such as originality, maturity, and customer benefit.

Innovation through Hyundai Connected Mobility

In recent years, Hyundai has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving beyond automotive manufacturing into a leader in smart mobility solutions and cutting-edge technologies. The company has heavily invested in research and development to create innovative solutions that envision the future of mobility beyond traditional transportation.

In 2023, Hyundai Motor Europe announced the establishment of a new entity: Hyundai Connected Mobility (HCM). This division is dedicated to enhancing user experience and fostering a safer, smarter and more connected way of moving.

The strategic innovations driven by HCM, alongside Hyundai’s broader developments in recent years, have been instrumental in earning this recognition from CAM.

We are very proud of our recognition by the Center of Automotive Management as the ‘most innovative volume brand’ in Autonomous Driving and ADAS. This award reaffirms our commitment to transforming mobility and redefining the in-car experience by creating connected ecosystems that place customer needs at the forefront.

Marcus Welz

CEO at Hyundai Connected Mobility

By embracing the concept of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), HCM aims to deliver personalised, value-added services through digital and connected car technologies. For example, its Bluelink® Services offer a suite of connectivity features, enhancing the driving experience with real-time data, remote access, and various in-car features. Other digital services, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, Features on Demand (FODs), and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) applications, also play an important role in the customer experience. These comprehensive connectivity and infotainment solutions were key factors in CAM’s innovation ranking.

Additionally, MOCEAN Subscription, under HCM, provides flexible car access through a digital platform, allowing users to experience Hyundai’s line-up without the long-term commitment of ownership. By offering convenience and flexibility, this service appeals to a broader audience.

HCM leverages the full breadth of Hyundai’s global ecosystem. Connected to Hyundai entities worldwide, HCM benefits from a close relationship with customers and their feedback. Through this synergy, HCM aims to improve the customer experience, delivering solutions that align with changing customer needs.

