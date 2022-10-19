Hyundai opens doors to world’s first car powered hotel

Hotel Hyundai, curated by Grace Dent, is powered through IONIQ 5’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature

After much anticipation, Consumers can now get a glimpse of the world’s first car-powered hotel, as Hotel Hyundai opens its doors, offering the most unique off grid experience of 2022.

The new one-of-a-kind experience, curated by broadcaster and critic Grace Dent, launches as research commissioned by Hyundai found that nearly half (46%) say that sustainability and the environment are more important to them now compared to five years ago when choosing holiday accommodation. A further quarter (25%) are choosing staycations over travelling abroad to reduce their carbon footprint by flying less.

Two fifths (40%) say they are also looking for cheaper travel options this year and over half (55%) admit this decision is due to the current cost of living crisis. As a result, over half (53%) say they would like to invest their holiday spend in local UK economies rather than abroad.

Other reasons for choosing staycations over travelling abroad include alleviating the stress of travel disruptions (51%), the fact that UK summers are becoming hotter (26%) and to save money (25%).

We’re looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking. With power coming from the car, where could Hotel Hyundai pop-up next? I’m excited for those staying with us to sample the sustainable, locally sourced menu as well as the equally fabulous cocktails, and of course to enjoy a good night’s sleep. I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this. I’m predicting that guests will be hoping that his amazing hotel and the full experience it offers might be here again in 2023. Grace Dent, Curator of Hotel Hyundai

Our award winning IONIQ 5 is able to power Hotel Hyundai using its V2L feature, where an adapter from the car provides a socket which domestic appliances can be plugged into. The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more people to go off grid. Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK

The IONIQ 5 is able to power the hotel and its experiences using its V2L feature that supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps) power consumption. An adapter from the car provides a socket into which standard domestic appliances can be plugged into.

Members of the public can win a stay at the unique hotel and enjoy the full experience on offer with welcome cocktails, a three-course meal, evening film and breakfast hamper all included.

