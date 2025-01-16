Hyundai offers 2025 Ioniq 5 customers complimentary ChargePoint charger or $400 charging credit

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 customers to receive complimentary ChargePoint® Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger or $400 charging credit

Today, Hyundai announced the expansion of complimentary home charger and charging credit offers to the entire 2025 IONIQ 5 lineup[i]. Customers who purchase or lease any new 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 model are eligible for their choice of a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2[ii] charger or a $400 charging credit. Hyundai will provide the charger through its Hyundai Home Marketplace which will also assist with scheduling professional installation. Customers can redeem their ChargePoint Charging credit using the ChargePoint mobile app. For more information, please visit www.hyundaiusa.com. 2025 Ioniq 5 N customers already have access to a similar offer.

“Our first two complimentary offers were very successful,” said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “We understand that having a home charger makes it easier to own an EV. By offering Hyundai Home Marketplace assistance and a complimentary charger, we are taking the stress and guesswork out of going electric. If you already have a Level 2 home charger or if you’d prefer a charge credit, then the next $400 in road trips are on us.”

Customers who purchase or lease a new 2025 Ioniq 5 starting January 1, 2025, have 60 days from the date of purchase or lease inception to select a complimentary ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger or opt for a $400 ChargePoint out-of-home charging credit.

To take advantage of this offer, Ioniq 5 customers need to create a profile on the Hyundai Home Marketplace.

Complimentary home charger redemption

Redeem the home charger offer by clicking “Find Offer” at the bottom of the page, creating a profile, entering certain vehicle-specific information and your zip code, and selecting the home charger option.

After redeeming the offer, customers will be presented with a brief overview of the steps required for installation.

Customers will receive an email from Electrum within approximately 5 business days with a coupon code.

In the interim, customers can get started with their installation project by answering questions and uploading photos of their home and planned charger location.

Hardwired installation through a Hyundai Home service provider is required. Installation costs, as well as any taxes and fees, are not included.

Hyundai Home Energy Advisors are available to answer questions and guide customers through the installation process.

Customers have 60 days from the date of vehicle purchase/lease inception to redeem their code for a charger and 120 days from the date of purchase/lease to complete hardwired installation.

ChargePoint credit

Visit Hyundai Home Marketplace https://hyundaihomemarketplace.com/ and redeem the out-of-home charging credit offer by clicking “Find Offer” at the bottom of the page, creating a profile, entering certain vehicle-specific information and your zip code, and selecting the out-of-home charging credit option.

After redeeming the offer, customers will be presented with a brief overview on how to redeem the charging credit on ChargePoint’s website or the ChargePoint mobile app.

Customers will receive an email from Electrum within approximately 5 business days with a coupon code.

In the interim, customers can set up a ChargePoint account if they do not already have one.

Once the coupon code is received, customers can then apply it in their ChargePoint account.

Customers opting for the charging credit can access their complimentary charging via the ChargePoint mobile app, which will also help them find and navigate to charging stations and start a charging session on multiple participating charging networks.

Customers must redeem their $400 out-of-home charging credit code within 60 days of purchase/lease of their 2025 Ioniq 5. They will have two years from the date of redemption to use the credit. Any remaining amount after two years will be forfeited.

SOURCE: Hyundai