Hyundai no. 1 ranked automaker in Customer Loyalty for the 14th consecutive year

Hyundai Motor America has been ranked first in customer loyalty in the automotive industry for the 14th consecutive year according to the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index (CLEI). Hyundai is also in the top 20 among all brands and has finished inside the top 20 every year since 2017, based on the Brand Keys Brand Loyalty Leaders survey. Hyundai is the only automotive company awarded a spot in the Top-20 in 2023.

“We try to ensure that our customers have the best experiences possible, from shopping to repurchase, by leveraging our excellent technologies and class leading service programs at every step of the journey,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America.

“Because expectations are more emotionally-based today, brands have a difficult time identifying and tracking them,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys founder and president. “But there are ‘hero’ brands that pretty much ‘own’ the #1 spot in their categories long enough to earn a ‘perennial loyalty’ designation. Hyundai is one of those brands.”

More information on the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index and 2023’s #1 brands can be found here: https://brandkeys.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/PRESS-RELEASE-2023-CLEI-Overall.pdf

For 2023, Brand Keys interviewed 113,550 consumers, 16 to 65 years of age drawn from the nine US Census Regions. Respondents self-select categories in which they are consumers and brands for which they are customers, assessing 987 brands in 110 categories.

SOURCE: Hyundai