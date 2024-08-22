Hyundai named top mass-market brand in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index for fifth consecutive year

Study measures how well automakers integrate new technologies into their vehicles and gauges user satisfaction

For the fifth year in a row, Hyundai is being recognized as the top mass-market brand in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM. The study focuses on evaluating users’ experience with advanced vehicle technologies over a model’s first 90 days of ownership. It assesses how much owners enjoy their vehicles’ technologies and how many problems they have while operating them.

The 2024 Santa Fe also earned the J.D. Power Mass Market Infotainment and Connectivity award for its phone-based Digital Key. This recognition highlights the added convenience and peace of mind the technology offers users. Beyond this user-friendly feature, the Santa Fe reflects Hyundai’s dedication to advancing vehicle innovations and ensuring customer satisfaction.

“We appreciate this recognition for cutting-edge tech because we work hard to put the customer at the center and work to make sure the tech viscerally connects,” says Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “It is important that the tech is innovative and enhances safety and provides a driving experience that is safer, smoother, and more satisfying.”

Hyundai Digital Key[i]

Hyundai Digital Key is an available feature on 2024 Santa Fe, enabling drivers to start the vehicle using a smartphone app and Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology instead of a physical key.

[i] Near Field Communication (NFC) digital smartphone key requires a compatible Android smartphone and an appropriately equipped 2024 Santa Fe vehicle. Not all Android devices are compatible. Santa Fe vehicle must be equipped with smart key with push button start, wireless device charging, and Audio Video Navigation System 5.0 (or newer) or Display Audio 2.0. Lock/unlock functionality works on front doors only. Features and specifications subject to change. See your Owner’s Manual for additional details and limitations.

