Hyundai Motor’s ‘Made Cooler by Hyundai’ campaign Shines at 2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards

The 2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards honors Hyundai Motor’s campaign to help drivers stay cool with the application of Nano Cooling Film to car windows

Hyundai Motor Company is proud to announce that its ‘Made Cooler by Hyundai’ campaign has been honored at the 2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards, with the only award given in the Automotive category.

The SABRE Awards is organized by PRovoke, a global PR marketing magazine. It annually selects and announces companies and projects that have shown innovative PR and marketing results in various regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Africa. This year, more than 2,000 works were submitted to the SABRE Awards in the Asia-Pacific region.

‘Made Cooler by Hyundai’ is a campaign in which Hyundai Motor provided the world’s first developed Nano Cooling Film to drivers struggling with severe heat and air pollution. The campaign was conducted with the KPR communication group and the Paulus video production company.

Nano Cooling Film technology can lower the in-car temperature by more than 10°C in hot weather by reflecting solar heat and emitting infrared rays inside the vehicle to the outside. In particular, it does not affect the driver’s view based on a high transmission rate.

To roll out the campaign, Hyundai Motor chose Pakistan, where the use of tinting film is prohibited for security reasons, as the ideal market for a pilot program of its Nano Cooling Film. Last April, the company provided the service of applying this film to approximately 70 vehicles in Lahore, Pakistan.

Customers who participated in the campaign expressed great satisfaction with Nano Cooling Film’s outstanding cooling effect, and video content made by local influencers garnered much attention from the community, receiving hundreds of thousands of views.

For the campaign, Hyundai Motor also attached campaign stickers featuring traditional Pakistani patterns to vehicles fitted with Nano Cooling Film, enhancing the advertising effect.

In June, Hyundai Motor Group held a seminar introducing the campaign at the Cannes Lions 2024. It was the first in the automotive industry to share its technical thought leadership in an official seminar session at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity with technology as the topic. Through the seminar presentation, Hyundai Motor shared the results and local reactions to the campaign in Pakistan, and also conveyed the company’s brand vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’.

Following this, Hyundai Motor released a campaign video ‘Shade without Shadow’ that captures the journey of improving the lives of drivers using Nano Cooling Film. The video tells the story of a Lahore ride-sharing service driver who participated in the ‘Made Cooler by Hyundai’ campaign and had Nano Cooling Film installed. Watch the video on Hyundai Worldwide’s YouTube channel.

In August, Hyundai Motor Group also held the ‘Heat Tech Day’ event to announce advanced heat management technology that enhances passenger comfort, and for the first time, revealed a car fully equipped with Nano Cooling Film. Compared to conventional vehicles under conditions simulating sunlight, the car demonstrated an indoor temperature difference of over 20°C, attracting media attention.

Hyundai Motor explained that this award has significant meaning in that it was highly evaluated by global PR experts for its contribution to solving social problems beyond the perspective of simple technology promotion. It plans to further strengthen its position as a brand that fulfills its social responsibility along with technological development for a sustainable future.

The company will continue developing technologies that benefit future generations and the environment and continue communicating with customers through creative technology campaigns.

