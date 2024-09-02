Hyundai Motor wins 17 ‘Red Dot Award: Brand & Communications’ prizes, including three ‘Best of the Best’

‘Best of the Best’ recognitions include ‘The Ad That Should Have Been’ campaign, the ‘Autonomous Driving Technology by Hyundai IONIQ 5 Robotaxi’ campaign, and the ‘Unveiling E-GMP’ exhibition

Hyundai Motor Company announced today it has won 17 Red Dot Award: Brand & Communications Design 2024 accolades, including three ‘Best of the Best’ and 14 ‘Winner’ awards across eight categories. The ‘Best of the Best’ honorees include ‘The Ad That Should Have Been’ print ad campaign, the ‘Autonomous Driving Technology by Hyundai IONIQ 5 Robotaxi’ advertising film, and the ‘Unveiling E-GMP’ brand experience exhibition.

‘The Ad That Should Have Been’ campaign celebrated the comeback of the Pony Coupe Concept, Hyundai Motor’s first concept car and a key part of the brand’s design heritage. The ad pays homage to the golden age of automotive advertising, incorporating vintage elements such as layout, logos and photo editing techniques.

The ‘Autonomous Driving Technology by Hyundai IONIQ 5 Robotaxi’ advertising film demonstrates the safety of Hyundai Motor’s autonomous driving technology and offers a vision of a future where everyone, including the visually impaired, enjoys freedom of movement through mobility solutions. The ad also won silver and bronze awards in Film Craft and Film respectively at the New York Festival Advertising Award 2024, as well as gold and crystal awards in PR Stars and Film Stars respectively at the MAD STARS 2024.

The ongoing ‘Unveiling E-GMP’ exhibition at the IONIQ Lab brand experience center in Bangkok, Thailand, showcases the technology and beauty of Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated EV platform, E-GMP, through a ‘live’ robotic performance.

“Hyundai Motor Company’s continued success at the Red Dot Award competition reaffirms its brand and communications excellence, demonstrating its creativity across various consumer-facing mediums beyond the automotive space,” said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. “Through these initiatives, the brand has been able to convey its commitment to innovation and its vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.’”

In addition to the prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ awards, Hyundai Motor also secured 14 ‘Winner’ awards at the Red Dot Award: Brand & Communications Design 2024.

In the Advertising category, Red Dot recognized Hyundai Motor for its ‘Dogbility’ ad campaign and the FIFA Women’s World Cup ‘How Far We’ve Come’ ad campaign. The company also won in the Film & Animation category for its ‘Autonomous Driving Technology by Hyundai IONIQ 5 Robotaxi’ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup ‘How Far We’ve Come’ campaigns.

Hyundai ‘Advanced Air Mobility: Supernal’ and the accompanying Supernal Book won in the Corporate Design & Identity category, demonstrating Hyundai Motor’s commitment to the concept of society moving and connecting through a new mode of transportation.

The Brand Design & Identity category recognized Hyundai Motor’s heritage ‘PONY’ exhibition branding as well as the related Retrace Magazine’s ‘PONY’ issue and Retrace Collection’s ‘PONY’ book. The Hyundai Re:Style 2023 Achieving Book also won in the Brand Design & Identity category.

Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ Lab in Bangkok was recognized in both the Spatial Communications and Retail Design categories, while the HMG Driving Experience Center in Korea won in Retail Design.

Finally, Hyundai Motor’s CES booth took home a ‘Winner’ award in the Fair Stands category for conveying the company’s vision for hydrogen energy and software-driven transformation.

These multiple awards across various categories showcase Hyundai Motor’s consistent excellence in brand design and communication. Many of the projects have already won other prestigious awards, such as the iF Design Award 2023, IDEA Design Award 2024 and New York Festival Advertising Award 2024, further enhancing the company’s global recognition.

SOURCE: Hyundai