Hyundai Motor UK announces Kona PLAY pricing and specifications

Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification for the latest model to join the Kona range, the Kona PLAY, which is available to order with immediate effect.

The Kona PLAY joins the i10 PLAY and i20 PLAY in offering customers the combination of high equipment levels and a low price. Based on the popular SE trim, Kona PLAY adds 18” alloy wheels, privacy glass and metallic or pearl paint to a specification that already includes 7” touchscreen DAB radio with subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, rear parking sensors with rear-view camera, Cruise Control with speed limiter, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning and a leather steering wheel and gear lever. Safety features include Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Hill Start Assist and Downhill Brake Control. A space saver spare wheel is fitted for additional peace of mind.

Kona PLAY is equipped with the 1.0 T-GDi 3 cylinder engine mated with a 2WD, 5 speed manual gearbox.

Customers have a choice of 7 colours, with no additional charge for metallic or pearl paint finishes. Colour choice includes Acid Yellow, Blue Lagoon, Chalk White, Lake Silver, Phantom Black, Pulse Red or Tangerine Comet.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “the i10 and i20 PLAY have been incredibly popular since their introduction only 3 months ago and with Kona PLAY offering the similar mix of high specification equipment at a low price, we expect the demand for Kona PLAY to be just as strong as the other PLAY models”.

All Kona models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor UK