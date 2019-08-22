Hyundai Motor to showcase new EV concept 『45』 at Frankfurt Motor Show

Hyundai Motor will display the company’s focus toward the future direction of car design at the forthcoming IAA Frankfurt Motor Show (Sept. 10-22, 2019).

Inspired by looking back at the brand’s first model in the 1970s, the 『45』 fully-electric concept car will act as a symbolic milestone for Hyundai’s future EV design.

The new concept accentuates the forward-driven design direction while exploring the evolution of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. ‘Sensuous’ stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and ‘Sportiness’ is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions.

The Hyundai 『45』 concept car will be unveiled to the world on Sept. 10 at the Frankfurt Motor Show (09:25 CET, Hall 11). Hyundai will showcase various future innovations in vehicle technology and integration of lifestyle applications to illustrate STYLE SET FREE.

