Hyundai Motor shifts perceptions by unveiling all-electric Ioniq 9 SUV at iconic Goldstein House in LA

Ioniq 9 strengthens Hyundai Motor’s position in the global EV market as the brand’s first three-row electric SUV

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its Ioniq 9 all-electric SUV at the iconic Goldstein House in Beverly Hills, California ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. Ioniq 9 is Hyundai Motor’s first large, three-row electric SUV and is the third model in the Ioniq electric vehicle (EV) lineup.

Hyundai Motor has cemented its position in the U.S. as a top-three EV sales leader, driven by demand for its award-winning Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The company expects to further strengthen its brand position globally with IONIQ 9.

Hyundai Motor selected Goldstein House for Ioniq 9’s World Premiere as the LA venue’s celebrated mid-century modern architecture reflects the SUV’s spaciousness and Hyundai’s ambitions to further its electrification leadership (watch the event film below that provides a glimpse of the premiere on the Hyundai Worldwide YouTube channel).

Ioniq 9 is a three-row SUV that accommodates up to seven occupants, providing impressive space and features that cater to individuals’ needs while offering a sense of togetherness — it is truly ‘Built to Belong.’ The vehicle features a generous level of space and impressive interior flexibility, with technologically advanced features and a lounge-like atmosphere that creates a space for people to connect.

With a panoramic view of the LA skyline as a backdrop, Ioniq 9’s stunning World Premiere reflected Hyundai Motor’s confidence in the vehicle. More than 300 global media representatives, influencers, and opinion leaders attended the event, which began with a welcome speech by José Muñoz, President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company.

Muñoz greeted guests and reiterated Hyundai Motor’s commitment to EVs: “We are making remarkable progress in the industry and working hard to maintain leadership in electrification. The Ioniq 5 and 6 have achieved multiple accolades as World Cars of the Year. Tonight, we’re taking it to the next level with the all-new Ioniq 9,” he said. As part of the program, Terrace Talk conversations were held with guests. Speakers from Hyundai Motor were joined by tech content creator Judner Aura and LA entertainment reporter Amanda Salas, providing a platform for insightful exchanges. Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company, outlined the Ioniq brand’s evolution and the values represented by Ioniq 9. The significance of hosting the World Premiere at Goldstein House was highlighted as part of the event’s aim to be more than a conventional launch. Bringing attendees together to engage with one another was key. SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design, delved into the Ioniq 9’s design innovations. Based on Hyundai Motor’s customer-centric design philosophy, Ioniq 9 seamlessly blends aerodynamic performance with refined design, leading to the SUV’s unique ‘Aerosthetic’ silhouette. Olabisi Boyle, Senior Vice President of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy at Hyundai Motor North America, highlighted the expansive space offered inside Ioniq 9. It’s a premium space where people can be separate, but ultimately together. Learn more about IONIQ 9’s exceptional space and tech features on the Hyundai Worldwide YouTube channel.

To showcase the backstories of Ioniq 9’s development, exhibition items, including a boat sculpture as a room centerpiece were displayed. This represented IONIQ 9’s key design inspiration, with its sleek exterior styling that reveals a spacious interior. Die-cast models of Ioniq 9 were also on show, demonstrating flexible seating configurations, the vehicle’s Universal Island 2.0 console and an exceptionally spacious third row. Hyundai Motor’s brand achievements were celebrated with the IONIQ lineup’s World Car of the Year trophies and smart factory dioramas. Food and entertainment with a touch of K-culture brought guests closer together and tied the brand’s story to the iconic location chosen for the Ioniq 9’s unveiling. Chef Kwang Uh of Baroo, the Los Angeles Times’ 2024 Restaurant of the Year, presented the menu for the night. The rich flavors and traditional delicacy of Korean cuisine were complemented by elements inspired by Ioniq 9. Dishes were created with a focus on no waste and sustainability, and ingredients carefully selected via local sources. Adding to the event’s electric atmosphere and bringing guests closer together was DJ Raiden, a world-class Korean DJ who performed at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

SOURCE: Hyundai