Hyundai Motor reports March 2021 global sales results

Hyundai Motor Company today announced global sales results for March 2021. Hyundai globally sold 375,924 units last month, a 22.4 percent increase from a year earlier. Hyundai’s global sales are gaining momentum as customer demand is recovering in markets around the globe.

Korea Sales Sales in Korea rose 2.3 percent year-over-year to 73,810 units, led by sedan models such as Grandeur (also known as Azera in some markets) and Avante (also known as Elantra in some markets). Sales last month showed a solid improvement from a year earlier, when global automotive industry experienced production disruptions from the outbreak of COVID-19. Overseas Sales The company sold 302,114 units outside of Korea, a 28.6 percent rise from a year earlier as with regions such as Americas, Asia Pacific, India and Russia leading the sales.

The company will continue its efforts toward steady growth in sales and profitability and will enhance its electrification commitment to foster clean mobility. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5, the company’s first battery electric vehicle built upon dedicated EV platform E-GMP, made a world premiere in late February and is expected to provide a fresh momentum to Hyundai’s global sales later in the year.

■ Sales Results (Units)

Subject March ’21 March ’20 Y/Y Change February ’21 M/M Change 2021 YTD 2020 YTD YTD Change Korea Sales 73,810 72,180 2.3% 52,102 41.7% 185,413 159,061 16.6% Overseas Sales 302,114 234,996 28.6% 248,488 21.6% 812,469 744,303 9.2% Global Sales 375,924 307,176 22.4% 300,590 25.1% 997,882 903,364 10.5%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis. 1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales. 2. Sales results include entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

SOURCE: Hyundai