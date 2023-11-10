Hyundai Motor Group set to transform future of mobility production with opening of first smart urban mobility hub

Opening on November 21 2023, Hyundai Motor Group’s first smart urban mobility hub will drive innovation, redefining mobility, production and customer experience

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today reveals initial details of the Group’s first smart urban mobility hub. Located in Singapore, Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) will redefine the future of mobility production and set new standards in customer experience when it opens on November 21, 2023.

As part of the Group’s vision to enable progress for humanity, the newly constructed HMGICS facility presents an innovative and unprecedented level of integration between human and robotic processes.

HMGICS will serve as a testbed for human-centric intelligent automotive manufacturing technology, utilizing advanced, next-generation production methods significantly evolved from traditional conveyor-belt manufacturing.

While developing the Group’s approach to production, sustainability, and customer experience, HMGICs will also reinforce Singapore’s reputation as a leader in a new era of future mobility thanks to its focus on sustainable and transformative solutions. HMGICS is fully integrated into the Singapore smart city ecosystem and will reinforce the Hyundai Motor Group and Singapore’s combined vision to create a better and more sustainable future for all.

