Hyundai Motor and Kia’s open innovation platforms drive global advancement with 10 startup partnerships at CES 2025

ZER01NE and Hyundai CRADLE, Hyundai Motor-Kia’s open innovation platforms, reinforce collaborations with global startups and accelerate technological advances

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation’s global open innovation platforms, ZER01NE and Hyundai CRADLE, participate in CES 2025 from January 7-10, 2025. This joint exhibition highlights Hyundai Motor and Kia’s commitment to empowering ZER01NE and CRADLE worldwide.

ZER01NE VENTURES, Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Creative Talent Platform, identifies and fosters collaborations with visionary startups to develop innovative solutions addressing societal challenges. Over the past seven years, it has invested in 107 startups through ZER01NE Fund I/II combined and executed 144 collaborative projects as of the first half of 2024. Since its inception in 2000, ZER01NE has spun off 36 in-house ventures.

Hyundai CRADLE, Hyundai Motor Group’s global open innovation hub, operates in Silicon Valley, Tel Aviv, Berlin, Beijing, and Singapore, leveraging the technological strengths of each region to identify and invest in emerging innovative startups. To date, CRADLE has executed 141 projects and made 46 investments.

Marking its third consecutive appearance at CES following 2023 and 2024, ZER01NE VENTURES returns alongside CRADLE. ZER01NE and CRADLE present innovations from 10 global startups spanning future mobility, AI, robotics, and sustainable materials.

The exhibition at CES 2025 features demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies from the 10 participating startups and introductions to ZER01NE and CRADLE. Key highlights include the CRADLE-Startup Panel Discussions, in-booth sessions featuring exhibiting ZER01NE portfolio startups and CRADLE representatives, designed to expand global engagement and explore synergistic opportunities within the open innovation ecosystem.

“ZER01NE and CRADLE strive to drive growth in the global startup ecosystem by working with various creative talents and innovation partners worldwide,” said Kyuseung Noh, Head of the ZER01NE Group. “Through these collaborations, Hyundai Motor Group is expanding its open innovation initiatives and contributing to the development of a sustainable mobility value chain focused on human-centric innovation.”

At CES 2025, ZER01NE and CRADLE aim to foster open innovation by creating diverse collaboration opportunities with innovative startups, corporations, universities, and venture capitalists. Through enhanced post-investment support and focused growth initiatives for incubated and spun-off startups, ZER01NE and CRADLE will strengthen Hyundai Motor and Kia’s global open innovation ecosystem and drive the success of global startups.

The 10 startups showcasing at the Venetian Expo for CES 2025 are:

Deep In Sight

Deep In Sight redefines how 3D sensing tech and AI can be used and applied to power smart automation. Using 3D ToF cameras and AI, the company has developed In-Cabin Monitoring Solution, 3D Handheld LiDAR, Volume Measurement System, and 3D SVM. Deep In Sight is at the forefront of enabling new smart applications to achieve automation efficiency in mobility, medical devices, construction, and logistics.

Narnia Labs

Narnia Labs develops generative AI-based solutions for manufacturing industries. Its innovative technology significantly reduces costs and speeds up production by AI-based design generation and evaluation for the industry. The company is moving towards bringing a new paradigm in manufacturing industries.

Terracle

Terracle is focused on the chemical recycling of waste plastics based on green chemical technology. The primary vision is to enable the infinite recycling of plastics without environmental pollution. Terracle currently operates a chemical recycling business that utilizes our low-temperature depolymerization technology for PET, which allows us to revert plastic back to its raw materials, CR-TPA (recycled terephthalic acid) and CR-EG (recycled ethylene glycol), for resale.

Tesollo

Tesollo is a company that has developed its own robotic gripper, the Delto Gripper Series, and utilizes it to create robotic automation systems called Delto Solution. Tesollo aims to achieve full automation in various factories, which has been difficult to accomplish without human manual labor.

Capture 6

Capture 6 provides Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology for directly capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and generating clean water resources. The DAC process is integrated into seawater desalination and water treatment facilities to directly capture CO2 from the atmosphere and extract clean water resources. Process development based on DAC technology is the main business focus, along with the utilization and sale of various by-products generated from the carbon capture process design.

The Smart Tire Company

The Smart Tire Company has developed the world’s first high-performance, fuel-efficient, airless tire made from shape memory alloy (NiTinol). The Smart Tire Company is differentiated from its competitors with the combination of new materials, deep tire industry experience, and world-class research. The firm combines Shape Memory Alloy with patented structural designs (through an agreement with NASA) to produce a superior airless tire that prevents tread wear, improves fuel efficiency, and optimizes cost.

Koop.ai

Koop.ai provides customized insurance solutions for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and automation risks through an innovative API-powered insurance platform. Koop’s ability to quickly acquire new capabilities such as different expertise, talents, and data are leading the market.

MADDE

MADDE transforms SiC manufacturing. MADDE’s proprietary 3D printers revolutionize production for semiconductor, space, and SMR industries, reducing lead times and costs while enabling complex designs unachievable through traditional methods. MADDE delivers superior SiC products that empower clients to innovate more efficiently and push the boundaries of their respective fields.

3I Solution

3I Solution uses neutron activation technology for real-time, high-volume, non-destructive industrial element analysis. With PGNAA and AI, 3I Solution enhances manufacturing, reduces costs, and achieves carbon neutrality.

InvaLab

InvaLab provides a nature-based solution (NBS) for ecological restoration and biodiversity conservation. InvaLab embeds science and technology(S&T) in the existing non-scientific and labor-intensive methods for ecological restoration, thereby successfully leading the future of a sustainable environment. InvaLab solutions encompass the entire process from assessing distribution status to biological removal and post-monitoring, notably for the control of invasive alien species (IAS) disrupting ecological systems.

SOURCE: Hyundai