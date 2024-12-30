Hyundai Motor and Kia unveil IGIS: An advanced system for comprehensive carbon emissions management

The Integrated Greenhouse Gas Information System (IGIS) to monitor, quantify and manage carbon emissions across Hyundai Motor and Kia’s operations

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have announced the development of the Integrated Greenhouse Gas Information System (IGIS), a cutting-edge platform designed to monitor, quantify and manage carbon emissions throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle.

By leveraging the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology, IGIS provides detailed quantification and tracking of carbon emissions throughout the entire lifecycle of a vehicle. This approach enables the companies to systematically assess emissions, ensuring accurate and consistent data collection.

The system monitors energy consumption across global production facilities, maintaining a comprehensive record of carbon management activities. In addition, IGIS facilitates the collection of LCA data from supplier sites and components, which is used to calculate carbon footprint and predict greenhouse gas emissions across the supply chain.

IGIS also leverages blockchain technology to support data integrity and security, making it difficult to tamper with or falsify information. This robust system fosters transparent and reliable carbon emissions management, providing a high degree of confidence in the accuracy of the data collected.

“In our mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, we are taking a significant leap forward with the development of IGIS,” said Eunsook Jin, Executive Vice President and Head of ICT Division at Hyundai Motor and Kia. “Through IGIS, we are intensifying our efforts to build a responsible value chain, demonstrating remarkable innovation in the automotive industry.”

The launch of IGIS signifies a significant leap in Hyundai Motor and Kia’s commitment to carbon neutrality, following the debut of the Supplier CO2 Emission Monitoring System (SCEMS) in 2023. IGIS is expected to streamline data management and enhances operational efficiency by integrating existing systems in Hyundai Motor and Kia.

IGIS’s integration of carbon emissions data will enhance Hyundai Motor and Kia’s capacity to quickly react to upcoming international environmental regulation changes and fulfill external certifications such as CDP and RE100. The system will facilitate proactive compliance and solidify the companies’ commitment to global sustainability initiatives.

This innovative platform highlights Hyundai Motor and Kia’s dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability in the automotive industry. By embracing innovative technologies and adopting a comprehensive approach to carbon management, the companies are paving the way for a more sustainable future.

SOURCE: Hyundai