Hyundai KONA Electric sets range record of 1,026 kilometers

Hyundai Motor successfully demonstrated its leadership in electrified mobility as three KONA Electric vehicles set a new range record.

Over the course of a three-day range mission, the pure electric subcompact SUVs each travelled 1,018.7, 1,024.1 and 1,026.0 kilometers (km), exceeding the goal of 1,000 km on a single battery charge. Each distance also represents a record in terms of 64 kWh battery capacity, as the power consumption figures of 6.28, 6.25 and 6.24 kWh per 100 km were well below the standard value of 14.7 kWh per 100 km determined by the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

“This mission has proven that our KONA Electric offers outstanding electric performance, efficiency and battery range,” said Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. “This lifestyleoriented vehicle will continue to offer customers a range of sophisticated technology and an attractive design of a compact SUV in addition to all the advantages of an environmentally friendly electric vehicle.”

The nearly 35-hour test took place at Lausitzring, a racetrack in northeast Germany. Dekra, a European vehicle inspection company that has operated at Lausitzring since 2017, monitored the test process and vehicles, recording 36 driver changes.

All vehicles used in the test were factory-spec and unmodified, equipped with standard Nexen N Fera SU1 low rolling resistance tires in the 215/55R17 size. Each vehicle’s air conditioning and entertainment systems remained off, with available power used solely for propulsion. Only the daytime running lights remained on to comply with the legal requirements for road traffic.

The drive teams – one from the renowned German trade magazine Auto Bild and two from Hyundai Motor Deutschland – recorded an average speed between 29 and 31 km/h to reflect typical innercity traffic speeds in Europe. On the third day, the vehicles managed to cover over 20 km with only 3 percent residual capacity. At zero percent charge, the vehicles continued to drive for several hundred meters before running out of power and coming to a stop.

“With this test, the KONAElectric confirmed what many of our customers already know: it is a reliably efficient and eco-friendly lifestyle SUV that is practical for everyday use,” said Jurgen Keller, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor Deutschland GmbH. “Customers driving the KONA Electric or other Hyundai EVs can expect to drive long distances without recharging or feeling range anxiety.”

Hyundai Motor recently revealed its plans to lead the global EV market with the launch of its new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles. The company will introduce three new EV models over the next four years and offer customer-centric EV experiences in line with its vision ‘Progress for Humanity’. Hyundai Motor Group, the company’s parent entity, aims to sell 1 million units of battery electric vehicles and take 10 percent market share to become a global EV leader by 2025.

