Hyundai Kona Electric awarded five-star Green NCAP rating

The Hyundai Kona Electric has received top marks from Green NCAP, an independent organisation that ranks vehicles based on their energy efficiency and emissions.

Green NCAP awarded the all-electric subcompact SUV a five-star rating, the highest score possible.

The rating was based on three indices, each of which contained several metrics: clean air, energy efficiency and greenhouse gases. As a zero-emissions vehicle, Kona Electric received top marks for clean air and greenhouse gases. That it also ranked high on energy efficiency, however, was particularly impressive. Out of 24 vehicles rated in 2020, the Kona Electric is one of just two vehicles to achieve the maximum score.

In its report, Green NCAP wrote: “As with all other pure electric vehicles, there are no tailpipe emissions so the car is assured of maximum points for Clean Air and for Greenhouse Gases. Even electric cars have to consume energy in order to move but, here too, the Kona’s efficiency remains within the zone for which maximum points are scored: <30 kWh/100 km.”

We’re delighted that the Kona Electric has received a five-star rating in the Green NCAP assessment. This underlines that our all-electric SUV is not just environmentally friendly in terms of being a zero-emission vehicle, but also a strong product with excellent efficiency. This achievement is a noteworthy accomplishment in our ‘Year of Electrification’ and is further evidence of our industry-leading position in the field of future mobility. Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe

See full report: https://www.greenncap.com/assessments/Hyundai-KONA-2020-0057/

Kona Electric is the second Hyundai model to receive a maximum five-star rating. In 2019, Green NCAP also awarded the five-star rating to the battery-electric version of Hyundai IONIQ.

SOURCE: Hyundai