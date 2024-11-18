Hyundai Ioniq 9 livestream debut set for Nov. 21 at AutoMobility LA – Los Angeles Auto Show

Save the date as Hyundai will present the IONIQ 9 flagship all-electric, three-row SUV to the world on Thurs., Nov 21 at 9:10 a.m. PT, 12:10 p.m. ET

Save the date as Hyundai will present the IONIQ 9 flagship all-electric, three-row SUV to the world on Thurs., Nov 21 at 9:10 a.m. PT, 12:10 p.m. ET. Hyundai will livestream the reveal during the model’s debut news conference at AutoMobility LA – Los Angeles Auto Show inside the Los Angeles Convention Center. During the news conference, Hyundai also will showcase its new INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell concept vehicle.

Teaser image of IONIQ 9, the newest member of Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ line

The upscale, adventure-ready IONIQ 9 will showcase a surprisingly spacious interior, modern aerodynamic design, reassuring range and the IONIQ family’s signature digital pixel lighting. During the live news conference, the following executives will share insights about IONIQ 9:

José Muñoz, president and global chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America

Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America

Simon Loasby, senior vice president, head of Hyundai Design Center

“IONIQ 9’s aerodynamic silhouette, beautiful curves, and pure volume are engineered to create a cohesive form that feels sculptural,” said Loasby. “IONIQ’s very own Parametric Pixels are seamlessly integrated into its flushed surfaces. Inside, soft elliptical shapes flow throughout the space, creating a serene and inviting environment. Inside, IONIQ 9 promises a lounge for you and your loved ones.”

Hyundai’s INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell concept vehicle depicted in a desert setting.

Make plans to see the Hyundai IONIQ 9, the INITIUM fuel-cell concept and the entire Hyundai model line in person at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The show is open to the public from Friday, November 22 through Sunday, December 1. Visit LAAutoShow.com for details.

SOURCE: Hyundai