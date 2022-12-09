Hyundai IONIQ 5 wins Japan Import Car of the Year

IONIQ 5 beats strong competitors in the final round at Japan Car of the Year

Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 all-electric SUV won the 2022-2023 Import Car of the Year at Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY).

As the first model of Hyundai Motor’s dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) brand, IONIQ 5 received one of the most prestigious accolades in the competition, beating BMW iX, Land Rover Range Rover and Renault Arkana, which were also named as the 10 Best Cars of the Year. This is the first time for a Korean automaker to win an award at the JCOTY.

Japan Car of the Year was established in 1980 to name the 10 Best Cars of the Year and final winners for each category after test-drives and final votes from Japan Car of the Year’s Executive Committee. Vehicles released in the Japanese domestic car market between Nov. 1 of the previous year and Oct. 31 of the current year are eligible for the annual competition. Earlier in November, IONIQ 5 was selected for the 10 Best Cars for 2022-2023* from among 48 candidates

“IONIQ 5 signals a bold new direction in electric mobility for customers in Japan and around the world. Already the winner of prestigious global awards, including World Car of the Year, to be recognized in Japan is a significant achievement, especially against such strong competition,” said Won Sang Cho, CEO of Hyundai Mobility Japan. “Since it went on sale in Japan earlier this year, IONIQ 5 has received positive feedback from consumers who have praised the IONIQ 5’s design, engineering and excellent driving range. We will continue to strive to contribute to the future of the mobility with sincerity and humility for the Japanese market.”

IONIQ 5 was developed based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The model boasts a futuristic design, innovative interior space suited for various lifestyles, eco-friendly materials, dynamic driving performance and safety. The EV also offers a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function and various driver assistance features to enhance the in-car experience for drivers and passengers.

The JCOTY Commission commented that the judges highly evaluated IONIQ 5 for its innovative exterior, interior design, outstanding driving range and dynamic performance. They also valued it for its various convenience and safety features that enhance driving pleasure.

The model has earned many prestigious global awards, including World Car of the Year in April and 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year in October. In addition, it has won 2022 German Car of the Year, 2022 UK Car of the year as well as 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems, Car & Driver’s 2022 EV of the Year, Auto Motor und Sport’s No1 electric vehicle, Auto Bild’s Best Import Car of the Year World Electric Vehicle of the year and Auto Zeitung’s best electric vehicle.

In line with Hyundai Motor’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ the company established Hyundai Mobility Japan in 2022 to provide zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) to the market through an online platform designed to appeal to younger, eco-conscious Japanese customers.

Final winners of 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year

2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year: SAKURA, Nissan, Ek X EV, Mitsubishi

2022-2023 Japan Import Car of the Year: IONIQ 5, Hyundai Mobility Japan (Hyundai Motor Company)

2022-2023 Design Car of the Year: iX, BMW

2022-2023 Technology Car of the Year: X-TRAIL, Nissan

2022-2023 Performance Car of the Year: CIVIC e:HEV/CIVIC Type R, Honda

2022-2023 K CAR of the Year: SAKURA, Nissan, Ek X EV, Mitsubishi

SOURCE: Hyundai