Hyundai Elantra N and IONIQ 5 win their respective AJAC Canadian Car of the Year Categories for 2023

Hyundai Auto Canada is excited to announce that the Elantra N has won “Best Sports Performance Car in Canada” and the IONIQ 5 has won “Best EV in Canada” by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) for 2023 as part of its Canadian Car of the Year awards program. The Hyundai Elantra N and IONIQ 5 rose above the competition in two competitive segments to earn this accolade from AJAC and its 49 voting members.

For a second year in-a-row, Hyundai has won AJAC Canadian Car of the Year category awards for two nameplates. The double-win for 2023 follows the Tucson’s win last year as 2022 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, and Santa Cruz earning the distinction of “Best Small Pick-Up Truck in Canada for 2022” from AJAC.

“The Elantra N winning Best Sports Performance Car in Canada for 2023 is a valuable recognition because of AJAC’s rigorous testing and voting process,” says Steve Flamand, executive director of product, corporate, IT & digital strategy of Hyundai Canada. “The Elantra N is proof that a high-performance vehicle is within reach for everyday customers while certainly delivering an incredibly engaging driving experience with great steering and handling, plenty of power, a roomy cabin and a fierce exhaust note.”

“The road to the AJAC 2023 Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year is not an easy one, the candidates for the top honours are numerous and deserving,” says Michel Crépault, president of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada. “To win two categories shows how impressed the esteemed judges were with the IONIQ 5 and Elantra N in their respective categories.”

“The IONIQ 5’s unique design, incredible efficiency and class-above user experience have lifted it to the top of the EV marketplace,” says Flamand. “Being recognized with such a prestigious award from AJAC reinforces the great work by and commitment from our product, design, engineering and manufacturing teams in Canada and around the globe.”

AJAC’s judges are comprised of professional journalists who strive to report factual and ethical information about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through vehicle testing and in-depth evaluations conducted under various road and weather conditions across Canada. The vehicles are evaluated according to the 20 voting parameters, some of which include: exterior styling; cargo versatility; convenience and entertainment features; noise vibration and harshness; engine; transmission; overall consumer appeal, and market significance.

SOURCE: Hyundai