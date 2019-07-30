Hyundai Autron and Wind River sign collaboration to develop next-generation autonomous driving platform

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

The companies will jointly develop an autonomous driving and connectivity software platform.

The collaboration aims to include Adaptive AUTOSAR certification for safety and reliability; would be a first in Korea.

The joint software platform integrates advanced compute features that are in high demand within the global market.

SEOUL, KOREA – July 1, 2019 – Hyundai Autron and Wind River® have signed a partnership to develop an autonomous driving and connectivity software platform to power next generation automobiles. A signing ceremony was conducted at Wind River headquarters in Alameda, California, U.S.A.

Hyundai Autron, a Hyundai Motor Group company, is a leading research and development company specializing in electronic control software and automotive semiconductors. US-based Wind River is the global leader in embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) software.

“With Hyundai Autron and Wind River working closely together, our safety-focused Adaptive AUTOSAR platform can be a core technology to help drive future intelligent automobiles,” said Dae Heung Moon, CEO of Hyundai Autron. “We are committed to providing proven safety and reliability to the affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group and its global customers.”

“Safety must always be a top priority,” said Marques McCammon, vice president of Automotive at Wind River. “Together with Hyundai Autron, we’re providing the market with a safe and reliable software foundation to help car makers speed their innovation and carve a path to future success.”

The partnership will leverage each company’s specialties and experiences to develop a best-in-class software platform for functional safety and Adaptive AUTOSAR for next-generation autonomous driving and connectivity for the global market. As the platform becomes available, the two companies aim to collaborate on joint business developments with key OEMs and suppliers.

The companies will work closely on the development environment, functional safety certifications, share intellectual property and deliverables. They will develop infrastructure software to serve as core technologies for next gen vehicle control, including advanced and high-performance compute, internal and external networks for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X), as well as secure over-the-air (OTA) update technology.

As cars become increasingly intelligent and possess powerful compute capabilities, market interest for autonomous driving continues to grow, and V2X technologies advance, Hyundai Motor Group has been focusing on the powerful core technologies to realize the future of mobility.

Since 2012, Hyundai Autron has worked with Hyundai, Kia Motors, Hyundai Mobis and other global leaders to develop the ‘Hyundai Motor Standard Software Platform’ based on classic AUTOSAR standard. The company has been further developing this technology to deliver future intelligent vehicle platforms, including those developed with Wind River.

Hyundai Autron’s automotive software technology can help car makers stay competitive, and continue to contribute to furthering Hyundai Motor Group’s position as a global leader in autonomous driving and connectivity technology.

Wind River is a long-standing market leader for both embedded real-time operating system (RTOS) and commercial Linux. For four decades as a technology pioneer for mission critical industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial, medical and telecommunications, and nearly twenty years as an active contributor and committed champion for open source, Wind River delivers software with the highest levels of safety, security, and reliability.

SOURCE: Wind River