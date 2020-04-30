HUBER+SUHNER, a leading global supplier of electrical and optical connectivity solutions, has today launched the latest off-the-shelf High Voltage Distribution solution for every type of electric vehicle (EV) – the modular High Voltage Distribution Unit (mHVDU). Managing up to 800 Volts DC, the mHVDU is the leading solution in the EV industry and the most effective in cases of extreme usage in harsh environments.

HUBER+SUHNER unveils the most versatile high voltage distribution solution for electric vehicles

The configurable nature of this modular solution offers a great benefit to automotive manufacturers, with the box being able to fit perfectly into the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) development process (APQP) due to its compatible fuse configuration and complete interoperability. The harmonised system of the mHVDU, designed and equipped with a wide-range of standardised components, can be configured to meet the individual requirements of all types of electric vehicles, whether on land, in the water or in the air, in which high voltage needs to be distributed.

“As our latest off-the-shelf high voltage distribution solution to date, the mHVDU addresses critical challenges in distributing the power in an electrical vehicle and meets the industry’s highest standards, managing up to 800 Volts DC,” said Malte Frohberg, Head of Product and Portfolio Management, Low Frequency Automotive at HUBER+SUHNER. “The mHVDU’s standardised components offer space, weight and cost savings and have resulted in a reduction in lead time from twelve weeks to just two to four weeks, which makes a huge difference to the manufacturing process of EVs.”

EV technology is continually advancing, and innovation is needed to help sustain high performance under the growing demands. Cutting emissions and making mobility more sustainable is driving the worldwide need for safe, space-saving and weight-saving connectivity systems in EVs. All OEMs now have an EV strategy and governments worldwide are pushing the EV market with ambitious timelines to cut down their emissions, yet the industry was lacking high voltage solutions for all EVs – until now.

The mHVDU offers a multitude of benefits to automotive manufacturers, from validation to international automotive standards and specifications to space, weight and cost savings through its simplified housing design and standardised components, ensuring the highest standards of performance in commercial and special EVs.

“When it comes to the performance of EVs, it can be challenging to ensure an EV holds the HV power during a wide range of driving conditions. To be most effective, HV automotive connectivity solutions must be able to withstand temperature fluctuations, vibrations and mechanical impact to ensure the HV cables and components that are operating within the vehicle are secure and protected,” added Frohberg. “The mHVDU is designed to withstand the roughest and harshest environments, while its harmony with the extensive HUBER+SUHNER high voltage portfolio offers manufacturers a complete cable system with a truly plug and play, ready-to-use solution – completely redefining the manufacturing process.”

Due to its extensive experience in the automotive industry, HUBER+SUHNER is an expert in transmitting, connecting and distributing power within electric vehicles and is the go-to partner for high voltage applications. Its innovative technology solutions cover the entire automotive ecosystem, including cables, charging systems and charging cables and are designed to work across autonomous, hybrid, electric and conventional vehicles.

SOURCE: HUBER+SUHNER