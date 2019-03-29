HUBER+SUHNER to showcase its super-fast high power charging system at HMI Hannover 2019

HUBER+SUHNER will present its RADOX® HPC system at HMI Hannover 2019, 1-5 April 2019, cementing itself as a global leader in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market by solving key challenges that EV drivers face when time is crucial. With charging times below 15 minutes for an 80% State of Charge, the HPC system puts guaranteed super-fast and safe charging within reach, even when combined with the large battery packs of electric vehicles and trucks.

Designed to allow the power-throughput of a charging system to be multiplied, the HPC system offers customers a simple and easy handling experience, whilst being high-performing with low service and installation costs.

The system has already been selected by zero-emission pioneers Electrify America and Ionity, allowing the HPC system to play a crucial role in revolutionizing ultra-fast EV charging systems. The majority of Electrify America’s network of 2,800 charging systems will utilize the HPC system to provide a state-of-the-art charging offering with the HPC already installed across multiple states in the USA.

“The demand for eco-friendly vehicles is constantly rising due to increased performance, as well as for the lowered emissions, and we have continuously proven ourselves as key players in this market,” said Max Göldi, LF Market Manager Industry at HUBER+SUHNER. “The HPC is incredibly simple and easy to handle, with an ergonomic connector design that is flexible and low in weight. We are delighted to work with Electrify America to benefit thousands of current EV drivers and we’re looking forward to showing the HPC system to attendees at HMI Hannover.”

The HPC system offers a smaller cable cross section than the traditional industry option, due to its integrated cooling system. Thin and highly flexible, the cooled cables are lightweight and easy to handle.

“The HPC system is perfect for the super-fast charging of passenger cars, commercial and special vehicles and we’re proud to be showcasing a system that will benefit thousands of EV drivers around the world,” Göldi added.

SOURCE: HUBER+SUHNER