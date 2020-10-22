Huawei selects TomTom to power Petal Maps

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced that Huawei has selected TomTom to fuel its new map application. Petal Maps offers maps, turn-by-turn navigation, traffic information and search. The app comes with the new HUAWEI Mate 40 Series and is available for download on the HUAWEI AppGallery in over 140 countries and regions.

Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise, said: “We are delighted that Huawei continues to recognize TomTom as a global location technology leader, and has chosen to work with us as one of its preferred providers.”

SOURCE: TomTom