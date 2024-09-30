Honda SUV lineup named #1 in brand loyalty by J.D. Power

Honda was honored Sept. 25 as #1 in brand loyalty among mainstream SUV owners by J.D. Power

Honda was honored Sept. 25 as #1 in brand loyalty among mainstream SUV owners by J.D. Power. The award is based on the combined performance of Honda SUVs in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study, including the Honda HR-V, CR-V, Passport, Pilot and all-electric Prologue.

“Owner loyalty is the most cherished measure of success in the auto industry which makes the J.D. Power Brand Loyalty award a special honor for Honda and our dealers nationwide,” said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice president of Honda Auto Sales. “Based on the efforts of Honda associates who create and build our rugged SUVs in America and our Honda dealers, we will continue to set the standard for exceptional value, sales and service that earn the loyalty of our customers.”1

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study, now in its sixth year, measures the loyalty of vehicle owners by analyzing whether customers choose the same brand when trading in or purchasing their next vehicle. J.D. Power Awards are then presented to the brand that earns the highest loyalty rate in each of following segments: owners of mainstream and luxury SUVs, car and truck owners.

SOURCE: Honda