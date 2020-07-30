Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

– Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years (since the first six months of 2016).

– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2018).

– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years (since the first six months of 2016).

– Fit was the industry’s third best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 50,029 units.

– Freed was the industry’s seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 38,843 units.

– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 101,454 units.

– N-WGN was the industry’s eighth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 34,083 units.