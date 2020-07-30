Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

   July 30, 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2020 and the first half of the calendar year (January – June 2020).

World Production

June 2020 YOY Jan. – Jun. 2020 YOY
Japan 64,662 82.5% 369,251 78.1%
Outside of Japan 324,789 89.6% 1,404,956 63.3%
North America 132,706 84.5% 576,340 59.2%
(USA) 86,816 81.7% 386,884 59.3%
Europe 4,641 54.9% 26,293 45.5%
Asia 184,858 99.1% 761,805 69.2%
(China) 169,547* 124.1% 604,599 81.4%
Others 2,584 24.4% 40,518 47.1%
Total 389,451 88.3% 1,774,207 65.9%

*Record high for the month of June

June 2020

– Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 10th consecutive month.
– Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.
– Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.

The First Half of Calendar Year 2020

– Production in Japan for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five years (since the first six months of 2015).
– Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since the first sixth months of 2019).
– Production worldwide for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five years (since the first six months of 2015).

Sales in the Japanese market

June 2020 YOY Jan. – Jun. 2020 YOY
Total 48,342 71.8% 313,190 77.7%
Registrations 24,677 69.7% 150,706 74.1%
Mini-vehicles 23,665 74.2% 162,484 81.3%

June 2020

– Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.
– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.
– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
– Fit was the industry’s fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of June 2020 with sales of 9,016 units. Freed was the industry’s seventh best-selling car with sales of 5,595 units.
– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of June 2020 with sales of 15,557 units. 

The First Half of Calendar Year 2020

– Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years (since the first six months of 2016).
– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2018).
– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years  (since the first six months of 2016).
– Fit was the industry’s third best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 50,029 units.
– Freed was the industry’s seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 38,843 units.
– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 101,454 units.
– N-WGN was the industry’s eighth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 34,083 units.

Exports from Japan

June 2020 YOY Jan. – Jun. 2020 YOY
Total 9,434 91.2% 48,689 64.6%
North America 1,069 45.3% 3,374 14.6%
(USA) 997 44.3% 2,846 12.7%
Europe 7,461 113.1% 38,734 94.4%
Asia 610 70.9% 3,131 49.5%
Others 294 56.3% 3,450 71.5%

June 2020

– Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.

The First Half of Calendar Year 2020

– Total exports from Japan for the first six months of 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three years (since the first six months of 2017).

SOURCE: Honda

