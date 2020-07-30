Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2020 and the first half of the calendar year (January – June 2020).
World Production
|June 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Jun. 2020
|YOY
|Japan
|64,662
|82.5%
|369,251
|78.1%
|Outside of Japan
|324,789
|89.6%
|1,404,956
|63.3%
|North America
|132,706
|84.5%
|576,340
|59.2%
|(USA)
|86,816
|81.7%
|386,884
|59.3%
|Europe
|4,641
|54.9%
|26,293
|45.5%
|Asia
|184,858
|99.1%
|761,805
|69.2%
|(China)
|169,547*
|124.1%
|604,599
|81.4%
|Others
|2,584
|24.4%
|40,518
|47.1%
|Total
|389,451
|88.3%
|1,774,207
|65.9%
*Record high for the month of June
June 2020
– Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 10th consecutive month.
– Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.
– Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 11th consecutive month.
The First Half of Calendar Year 2020
– Production in Japan for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five years (since the first six months of 2015).
– Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since the first sixth months of 2019).
– Production worldwide for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five years (since the first six months of 2015).
Sales in the Japanese market
|June 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Jun. 2020
|YOY
|Total
|48,342
|71.8%
|313,190
|77.7%
|Registrations
|24,677
|69.7%
|150,706
|74.1%
|Mini-vehicles
|23,665
|74.2%
|162,484
|81.3%
June 2020
– Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.
– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the ninth consecutive month.
– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
– Fit was the industry’s fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of June 2020 with sales of 9,016 units. Freed was the industry’s seventh best-selling car with sales of 5,595 units.
– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of June 2020 with sales of 15,557 units.
The First Half of Calendar Year 2020
– Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the first half of calendar year 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years (since the first six months of 2016).
– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2018).
– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years (since the first six months of 2016).
– Fit was the industry’s third best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 50,029 units.
– Freed was the industry’s seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 38,843 units.
– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 101,454 units.
– N-WGN was the industry’s eighth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2020 with sales of 34,083 units.
Exports from Japan
|June 2020
|YOY
|Jan. – Jun. 2020
|YOY
|Total
|9,434
|91.2%
|48,689
|64.6%
|North America
|1,069
|45.3%
|3,374
|14.6%
|(USA)
|997
|44.3%
|2,846
|12.7%
|Europe
|7,461
|113.1%
|38,734
|94.4%
|Asia
|610
|70.9%
|3,131
|49.5%
|Others
|294
|56.3%
|3,450
|71.5%
June 2020
– Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month.
The First Half of Calendar Year 2020
– Total exports from Japan for the first six months of 2020 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three years (since the first six months of 2017).
