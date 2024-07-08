Honda returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 with the past; RA272, the present; eNy:1 and the tomorrow; Prelude Concept

Prelude Concept to make its European public debut at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed as Honda celebrates 25 years of hybrid performance

Honda has announced its return to Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024, scheduled to take place from the 11th to 14th of July. This year’s festival marks a significant occasion for Honda as it showcases a variety of its iconic vehicles and heritage models.

One of the key highlights will be the first European public appearance of the Honda Prelude Concept. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the Prelude Concept within the First Glance paddock, offering an exclusive look at this highly anticipated model.

Tomoyuki Yamagami, Chief Engineer and Large Project Leader, Honda Motor, said: “The Prelude not only marks the latest chapter in our ever-evolving hybrid story, it is also the product of 25 years of pioneering hybrid research and development. Ensuring this model maintains its ‘sporty’ DNA by perfectly blending the efficiency and environmental advantages of electrified driving with an exhilarating experience behind the wheel – liberating users from their daily lives with increased driving pleasure.”

Interested customers can sign up to receive more information about the Prelude on the Honda website here – https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new-honda-prelude-concept

In addition to the Prelude, Honda will also be displaying a selection of its racing heritage Formula 1 cars and Grand Prix motorcycles, including the legendary RA272 and RC142. These models highlight Honda’s rich history and achievements in motorsport, as Honda celebrates 60 years since their first F1 participation. Hikaru Miyagi will be driving the RA272 up the Hillclimb on Saturday, and Yuki Tsunoda on Sunday.

The Honda RA272 is a significant piece of motorsport history, known for being the first Japanese car to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix. The RA272 debuted in the 1965 season and is celebrated for its innovative engineering and performance. Key features of the RA272 include a 1.5-liter V12 engine capable of 13,000 rpm, showcasing Honda’s engineering prowess. Coupled to the lightweight Chassis designed with a focus on weight reduction to enhance speed and agility on the track. Continuing the 60th anniversary celebrations, the RA272 will travel to California where it will participate in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

The Honda RC142 is another legendary machine, representing Honda’s excellence in motorcycle racing. The RC142 was part of Honda’s lineup during the 1950s, a period when the company established itself as a dominant force in Grand Prix motorcycle racing.

Furthermore, Honda is bringing its celebrated Civic Type R lineup to the festival, showcasing all UK generations from the EP3 to the latest FL5 model on Thursday. This lineup demonstrates the evolution and advancements in performance, agility, and style that the Civic Type R has undergone over the years.

To mark the Civic Type R’s Goodwood Festival of Speed celebratory Thursday run, Honda has released a limited batch of Civic Type R’s. The 118 cars are in Honda retailers now and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Type R enthusiasts can contact their local retailer here – Find your retailer | Retailer Search | Honda UK

The Goodwood Electric Avenue will host a variety of vehicles dedicated to the advancement of zero emissions driving with the Honda e:Ny1 featuring within the exclusive 15 vehicle lineup.

In addition, Honda will have a stand with cars, motorcycles, and power products on display. The brand will also be showcasing its performance partnership with England Rugby with lots of exciting activations for all the family. Back by popular demand, are the iconic Honda sunglasses. If you’re heading to the festival, find the Honda team in sunglasses and use the code ‘sunny side up’ to grab a pair.

“We are thrilled to return to Goodwood Festival of Speed,” said Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda UK. “This event holds a very special place in the hearts of both automotive enthusiasts and Honda, who were one of the original partners in the first Festival of Speed back in 1993.

We will have both the original and the Prelude Concept on display, which will be its first European public debut, and then at the other end of scale, we will also have our renowned hot hatch, the Civic Type R. We invite everyone to join us and witness the power, performance, and passion that defines Honda. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience whilst we celebrate 60 years since our first F1 race, 25 years of Hybrid Technology and so much more.”

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 promises to be an exciting event for Honda fans and automotive enthusiasts alike, featuring a blend of historic and contemporary models that highlight Honda’s legacy and future in the automotive world.

SOURCE: Honda