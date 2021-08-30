Honda: Production, sales and export results in July, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic  sales, and export results for the month of July 2021.

World Production

　July 2021YOYJan.- Jul. 2021YOY
Japan63,302109.1%379,79588.9%
Outside of Japan260,81571.3%2,078,078117.4%
North America111,97477.2%806,779111.8%
USA70,32472.9%533,967110.5%
Asia134,11965.7%1,149,005119.0%
China98,43655.0%884,310112.9%
Europe7,44484.1%54,273154.4%
Others7,27894.1%68,021141.0%
Total324,11776.5%2,457,873111.8%

– Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
– Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
– Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

July 2021YOYJan.- Jul. 2021YOY
Total52,57299.8%368,378100.7%
Registrations25,63499.1%160,28490.8%
Mini-vehicles26,938100.6%208,094109.9%

– Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.
– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month.
– VEZEL was the industry’s sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of July 2021 with sales of 7,573 units.
– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of July 2021 with sales of 16,992 units. N-WGN was the industry’s tenth best-selling car with sales of 3,708 units.    

Exports from Japan

July 2021YOYJan.- Jul. 2021YOY
Total6,52463.8%30,97552.6%
North America1,356236.2%5,481138.8%
USA1,354235.9%5,468159.9%
Asia72080.5%3,92297.4%
Europe3,71447.3%17,37437.3%
Others73480.5%4,19896.2%

– Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the eighth consecutive month.

SOURCE: Honda

