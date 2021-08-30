Honda: Production, sales and export results in July, 2021

– Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.

– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.

– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month.

– VEZEL was the industry’s sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of July 2021 with sales of 7,573 units.

– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of July 2021 with sales of 16,992 units. N-WGN was the industry’s tenth best-selling car with sales of 3,708 units.