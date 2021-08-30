Honda: Production, sales and export results in July, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of July 2021.
World Production
|July 2021
|YOY
|Jan.- Jul. 2021
|YOY
|Japan
|63,302
|109.1%
|379,795
|88.9%
|Outside of Japan
|260,815
|71.3%
|2,078,078
|117.4%
|North America
|111,974
|77.2%
|806,779
|111.8%
|USA
|70,324
|72.9%
|533,967
|110.5%
|Asia
|134,119
|65.7%
|1,149,005
|119.0%
|China
|98,436
|55.0%
|884,310
|112.9%
|Europe
|7,444
|84.1%
|54,273
|154.4%
|Others
|7,278
|94.1%
|68,021
|141.0%
|Total
|324,117
|76.5%
|2,457,873
|111.8%
– Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
– Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
– Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese Market
|July 2021
|YOY
|Jan.- Jul. 2021
|YOY
|Total
|52,572
|99.8%
|368,378
|100.7%
|Registrations
|25,634
|99.1%
|160,284
|90.8%
|Mini-vehicles
|26,938
|100.6%
|208,094
|109.9%
– Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
– New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.
– Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month.
– VEZEL was the industry’s sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of July 2021 with sales of 7,573 units.
– N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of July 2021 with sales of 16,992 units. N-WGN was the industry’s tenth best-selling car with sales of 3,708 units.
Exports from Japan
|July 2021
|YOY
|Jan.- Jul. 2021
|YOY
|Total
|6,524
|63.8%
|30,975
|52.6%
|North America
|1,356
|236.2%
|5,481
|138.8%
|USA
|1,354
|235.9%
|5,468
|159.9%
|Asia
|720
|80.5%
|3,922
|97.4%
|Europe
|3,714
|47.3%
|17,374
|37.3%
|Others
|734
|80.5%
|4,198
|96.2%
– Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the eighth consecutive month.
SOURCE: Honda